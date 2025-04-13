



Big Tech acquired a major exemption from the Donald Trumps trade war after the American president exempted smartphones, computers and other electronics from 125% levies imposed on imports from China as well as prices imposed on other countries.

Experts had previously warned that prices would cause an increase in electronic consumer prices in the United States, Apple would have chartered freight flights to bring 600 tonnes of iphones from India rather than China in the midst of trade links between the two countries.

Dan Ives, World Technological Research Manager of the Wedbush Securities Financial Service Company, said on Saturday: this is the dream scenario for technological investors smartphones, excluded tokens are a game game scenario with regard to China's tariffs.

This decision will benefit many countries in Southeast Asia, for which technological exports are a key element in their American profession. He coincides with a visit to the region this week by Chinese President Xi Jinping during his first trip abroad this year.

Consider key stories from the Trump administration of the day:

Americans on how prices prevail affect their expenses

A few weeks ago, Dane started refueling on paper towels, toilet paper and Piddle-Pads for their Shih-Tzu, while his wife went from iPhone 8 to 14 years old. The 73 -year -old in South Carolina said that the purchases that had been made to get ahead of Donald Trumps' trade policies reminded him of the first weeks of the cocovio pandemic.

It's frightening, said Dane. Prices will increase because of the prices that it will be disorderly.

Read the full story

Last week's chaos posed a serious challenge to many aspects of the right-wing American media, which often acts like a largely undeniable cheerle for Trump and its Maga movement.

Despite the warnings of a recession, the new animator of Fox Sean Hannity described the start of the tariff war as a day which we will remember as a turning point and the start, I hope for each American, with a new golden age. Fox Business, a network of brothers and sisters, had guests who criticized the prices, Fox News personalities told nervous viewers about their investments that everything would work well.

Read the full story

Trump lawyers wrongly confirm that the man in Maryland is in El Salvador prison

The Trump administration confirmed on Saturday that a man in Maryland who had been deported last month remains confined to a notorious prison in Salvador.

However, the deposit of the White House did not respond to the judges demanding that the administration details the measures it took to return Kilmar Abrego Garca to the United States.

Read the full story

Trump authorizes American soldiers to take control of land at the American-Mexican border

Donald Trump authorized the military to take control of land at the American-Mexican border in the context of wider presidents to suppress undocumented immigration. The presidents' memorandum allows the American armed forces to play a more direct role when it comes to securing the border in question.

Read the full story

Harvard teachers are continuing to block the Trump review of almost $ 9 billion in funding

Professors of Harvard University are continuing to block the examination of Trump administrations of nearly $ 9 billion in federal contracts and subsidies granted to the Ivy League school as part of a repression of what the White House says it is anti -Semitism on university campuses.

The group declared in a trial brought on Friday before a Federal Boston court that the administration tried to illegally undermine academic freedom and freedom of expression.

Read the full story

The United States requires Ukraine control of a key pipeline carrying Russian gas

The United States has required control of a crucial pipeline in Ukraine used to send Russian gas to Europe, according to reports, in a decision described as a colonial shakedown.

Volodymyr Landa, principal economist of the Center for Economic Strategy, a kyiv Thinktank, said that the Americans had come out for everything they could get. Their colonial bullying requirements were unlikely to be accepted by Kyiv, he predicted.

Read the full story

The lawyer for pro-Palestinian demonstrators stopped and searched the American border

Amir thought he was racily profiled. A Lebanese American born and grew up in Detroit, the lawyer returned from vacation to family when he said that an immigration manager at Detroit metro airport had asked for a TTRT agent after scanning his passport.

So I went to go and what TTRT meant. I didn't know, said Makled. And what I discovered is that it meant the tactical response team of terrorism. So, immediately, I knew they will take me as an interrogation.

Read the full story

Golf and dinners for King Trump while the economy melts

After lighting a fuse under the global financial markets, Donald Trump fell to a Florida golf course. A week later, after pressure to relieve his commercial prices, the American president defended the retirement while welcoming champions of racing cars in the White House.

Trump has spent time on golf, eating with donors and making carefree statements as this is the ideal moment to become rich, even if the American economy has melted. It was a juxtaposition that rushed which caused comparisons with the emperor Nero, who fired while Rome burned, or crazy monarchs who lost contact with reality.

Read the full story

What happened to others today:

Catch up? This is what happened on April 11.

