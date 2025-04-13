Xi Jinping meets the Spanish PM while the American trade war brings China closer to the EU





Tempo.co,, Jakarta – President Xi Jinping of China has invited the European Union (EU) to protect economic globalization and the international commercial environment in the middle of the climbing of the trade war between the United States and China. “With combined economic production exceeding a third of the total of the world, the two parties have established a close relationship between economic symbiosis,” said Xi Jinping, quoted by Between Sunday, during his meeting with the Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez on Friday April 11, 2025. “China and the EU should fulfill their international responsibilities, jointly protect the trend of economic globalization and the international commercial environment, and jointly oppose the unilateral acts of intimidation,” he added. The meeting, as indicated by the website of the Chinese Foreign Ministry, took place at the Diaoyutai State guest house and also attended by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. “There are no winners in pricing wars,” he said. “China does not remove any unfair suppression. No matter how the external environment changes, China will remain confident, will remain composed and will focus on managing its own business. ” Xi Jinping said that China and the European Union are significant economies in the world and firm supporters of economic globalization and free trade. The two countries must not only defend their own rights and interests, but also “international equity and justice and international rules and ordinances”. The Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said that for 20 years, China and Spain have always respected themselves and have engaged in friendly cooperation. “Spain appreciates its relations with China and firmly maintains politics in one China,” said Sánchez. US President Donald Trump has imposed high importance price on China last week. Washington said the China import rate in the United States is 145% total. As indicated by EuronewsThe White House then specified that the import rate is added to the rate of 20% existing. A tariff of 20% has already been imposed on imports of Chinese products because Trump has accused Beijing of being involved in the production and supply of fentanyl in the United States. In an article on his social media platform, Truth Social, Trump said that the decision to impose an additional 125% levy was based on The lack of respect that China has shown in world markets. As indicated by CnnTrump said more than 75 countries have contacted American representatives to discuss and negotiate an agreement on import prices. Prices can be revised within 90 days. However, China remains firm and refuses to engage in any form of negotiation with the United States. China retaliated by increasing the prices on American products to 125%. Following the trade war, China is approaching the European Union.



