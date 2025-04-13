A certain number of ministers prabowo friendly at the house of Jokowi, this observer revealed something unusual

President of the Golkar Lahadalia party with the 7th president of RI Jokowi in Solo, Central Java, Tuesday (4/4/2025). Between / Aris Wasita

jpnn.comJAKARTA – The director of Lingkar Madani (Lima) Ray Rangkuti assessed that the visit of a certain number of ministers of the Red and White cabinet at the residence of the seventh President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi) could not be considered normal.

“It can only be considered as an ordinary visit,” said Ray via the message service on Sunday (4/13).

Because, he said, visits to ministers occurred when the Indonesian president Prabowo suffered made a trip abroad.

Ray said that the visit of the ministers of Jokowi's residence was like taking the opportunity for the absence of a prabowo in the country.

“Without the shadow of the existence of Pak Prabowo in the country, the meeting will feel freer,” continued the political observer.

In addition, Ray said Ray, the Minister's visit to Jokowi's residence could not be considered normal by examining the statements of Prabowo assistants after the meeting.

We know that the ministers call Jokowi the boss and former leader after visiting the former governor of Jakarta.

The ministers after a meeting with Jokowi also said that their arrival had been delivered to the work results.