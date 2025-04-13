The head of the PTI Salman Akram Raja denies the background relations with “the establishment” – Pakistan





Salman Akram says that Zam Swati has published statements in his personal capacity Alvi says that Imran prefers talks on street protests extends the pre-Arrest deposit

Lahore: expressing his ignorance of any agreement with the powers in place, the secretary general of the PTI, Salman Akram Raja, said on Saturday that the party leadership was not focused on political rhetoric, but on the maintenance of principles and regular procedure.

Addressing the media outside the anti -terrorist courts of Lahore, Mr. Raja said that a meeting of the basic committee of the parties would soon be summoned, during which key questions would be addressed.

By rejecting rumors on the negotiations underway with the establishment, he said that he had no knowledge of this type and stressed that nothing of this kind was in progress.

He said that PTI chief Azam Khan Swati published statements in his personal title, and there was no activity between the party. If someone thinks he can sneak through a stolen door, he is wrong.

Mr. Raja alleged that meetings with Imran Khan were deliberately obstructed in order to create ambiguity, stressing that a final decision would only be taken after a meeting with the founder of PTI incarcerated.

He reiterated that the situation would become clear once a meeting was held with Imran Khan in prison. It is only after having met Imran Khan, we will know if he authorized someone to hold negotiations or not.

It should be mentioned that Zam Swati recently said that Imran Khan had remained open to negotiations, and that such talks with the establishment would only take place with the approval of the founders of the PTI.

Imran prioritizes discussions

Meanwhile, the former president and PTI chief, Dr. Arif Alvi, currently in the United States, the meeting with party supporters, said that Imran Khan had always prioritized negotiations on the bustle of the street, which, according to him, could lead to greater problems for Pakistan.

In an interview with CNN, Alvi said that his party would welcome the start of negotiations concerning future elections and the restoration of democracy.

He stressed that Imran Khan has been imprisoned for more than 600 days and is deliberately kept away from the public that his face is not authorized on television, and his name cannot be mentioned on the television channels. He is tried in prison because if he goes out, people will rally around him. So no face, no voice, no image can be displayed.

Alvi said, we say that peaceful demonstrators should not be killed. We say that social media should be opened because there are no other media in Pakistan today. And if that happens, the change will occur very quickly in Pakistan.

He said the last general elections were faked. According to him, the PTI had won the elections in Balutchistan, but the party was denied its mandate. If they had not been deprived of the vote, the government of Balutchistan would have been of PTI, and we would have had governments in all the provinces.

Mr. Alvi added that if the young elected officials in Balutchistan had been authorized to represent their mandate, this would have amplified a federal voice, thus preventing extremist elements from exploiting the situation. When the vote has no strength, when the vote is not reflected in government decisions, when the vote is not reflected in Parliament, this gives young people to the young people and your opinion does not matter, he noted.

He warned that such a deprivation of their rights could push certain young people patiently into activism. We always think that there is a possibility of negotiating. But of this frustration, especially in the terrorism of Balutchistan, is increasing, he said.

Mr. Alvi also stressed that demonstrations continued in Islamabad and across the country, but demonstrators were suppressed by brute force. Frustration is therefore increasing, he concluded.

Prolonged deposit

Earlier, an anti-terrorism court extended the pre-arrest bonding of the presidents of PTI founding of two sisters and Salman Akram Raja, as well as other leaders, until May 17 in cases related to the attacks of October 5 and the incidents of vandalism.

Mr. Raja and other PTI leaders appeared before the court at the expiration of their deposit period. However, the Imran Khans sisters Aleema Khan and Uzma Khan were absent from the procedure.

Their lawyers submitted a request requesting a personal appearance for a hearing, declaring that the two should meet their brother in Adiala Prison, Rawalpindi.

The court accepted the exemption request for the Saturday hearing.

Posted in Dawn, April 13, 2025

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dawn.com/news/1903877/pti-leader-salman-akram-raja-denies-backdoor-dealings-with-establishment The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos