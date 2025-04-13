Trump's pricing plans express their concern about prices, financial impact, but the GOP base sees long -term jobs – CBS News Poll





In the middle of a tumultuous week on the markets, the perspective of President Trump's commercial and tariff policy depends not only on what Americans think they are going, but when.

People have separated if they believe that Mr. Trump has a clear plan, and most do not think that the prices will be permanent – but that he uses them to negotiate. More like its objectives concerning trade policy than its approach. For those who think he has a plan – mainly Republicans – it will take months or more to judge the impact. The Republicans are distinguished from the public overall by showing this patience.

But in the short term, a large majority of Americans think that new prices will increase prices, and many believe that it is also the long -term case. Thus, an audience tiring of inflation is preparing for it to achieve its results: growing number thinks that Trump's policies aggravate them financially, no better, and most of them think that prices will worsen the economy more immediately, too.

In turn, Trump's notes to manage inflation and the economy have become more negative.

Anyway, a lasting impression can be as follows: in the public spirit, it is now the economy of Donald Trump. A majority say that its policies, not those of Joe Biden, are responsible for it.

Opinions on the potential impact on prices are particularly important in this context, because in recent years, inflation has always been a major concern for Americans, and it is always a way higher than the evaluation of their finances and the economy.

Opinion is more mixed on how prices could have an impact on American manufacturing jobs: it is mainly the Republicans who believe that they will lead to more jobs.

Trump trade policies

In all, more people say they love Trump's goals with prices and trade policies than their approach.

And the new prices continue to obtain negative net divisions – but very partisan – in support.

Just like the opinion on the question of whether Trump has a plan or not, where almost all the Republicans say.

Most Americans do not think that the prices will remain – they think that Mr. Trump uses them for negotiations and will remove them later. Republicans especially think that – and it is linked to the way they see the long -term impact on prices.

Despite numerous short -term price increases, Republicans and most self -employed say that trying Trump's trade policies will take at least a few months to assess, while Democrats are more ready to assess them earlier.

Prices support is also linked to whom people think they are helping or injuring. Be that as it may, large figures think that the rich and the companies will benefit from it. Those who are in favor also see the class of the environment and the Ouvain also benefit from it.

Treat Trump's work

When Trump had come into office, four out of 10 Americans thought he would make them financially better – that was a key reason why he won the elections. This changed in March, with more impact as worse, and now that the worsening of sight has continued today.

The market was volatile this week while the survey was underway, but overall, more Americans said that Mr. Trump's policies were lowering the market.

In total, the trend is intended for Mr. Trump's sliding ratings to manage the economy, manage inflation and overall. (This overall number is down from its summit at the start, but always higher than anything he had in his first mandate.)

Part of the change in the overall approval of Mr. Trump came from the disapproval of the self -employed.

As was the case, Trump obtains better grades to manage immigration than economy and inflation.

Impacting the economy

In the end, the policies of each president put their cachet on the American economy. In political terms, most of the public now considers this economy of Donald Trump: the majority consider its policies (not those of Joe Biden) as mainly responsible for the way things are today. And combined, three -quarters attribute it at least a shared impact.

Here is another way in which Mr. Trump is a central figure in the economy: given a list of reasons why they might think that the economy is good or bad, in both cases, considerable figures give Mr. Trump as reason. For the vast majority who thinks that it is bad, prices and the general lack of confidence are the main reasons, as well as Donald Trump specifically. Those who think that the economy is good – a group that includes many Republicans – list Mr. Trump, as well as general confidence and the labor market.

Polarization also plays a role in a difference between the evaluations of people now and their perspectives. In recent weeks, their collective prospects have changed a little more.

First, opinions on their own perspectives for the economy have worsened, less than expecting that it is stable and expecting a recession.

And a slight majority of Americans – and a little more than last month – said they thought the economy gets worse. It came from the Democrats because most Republicans say that it improves. (Society separately, in a different study, the consumer confidence index slipped in April.)

Meanwhile, the current opinions of the American economy have been negative in the majority for years and are still. More Republicans are calling it well now, a partisan effect that we often see over the years when the White House changes hands. And the Republicans say that this is partly due to their confidence in general and to Donald Trump in particular. These Republicans pushed the global economy a little, even if the Democrats and the self -employed assessed it worse.

Partisan differences on trade – how the base sees it

We can see more in the support of Mr. Trump of the basis of the GOP where people opt for information of trust on prices and their impact: for the Republicans, they trust Trump a lot “for this information, much more than they do only Wall Street or business leaders in general.

In addition to the economy and jobs, the Republicans also see prices and trade as a question of equity and patriotism.

And most Republicans do not want Congress to imply, even if it is a congress controlled by the Republicans. Democrats and the self -employed, who are less favorable to prices, probably for pragmatic reasons, this would require greater involvement in the congress to stop them.

This CBS News / Yougov survey was carried out with a national sample at the national level of 2,410 American adults interviewed between April 8 and 11, 2025. The sample was weighted to be representative of adults at the national level, age, race and education, on the basis of the investigation into the American community of the American census and the current survey of the population, 2024. The error margin is ± 2.4 points.

