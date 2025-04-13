Kangen Jokowi, underlined by Bahlil Lahadalia flying solo with a private jet – National – Berita Merdeka | BERITAMERDEKA.NET





Solo, BERITAMERDEKA.NET – A video shows the Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources (ESDM) Bahlil Lahadalia with his family of the viral private jet on social networks. In the 30 -second video, Bahlil seemed to go down from the plane that would have landed at Adi Soemmarmo airport, Boyolali, Central Java. Bahlil is not alone. He was accompanied by his wife and children, and was welcomed by a certain number of carefully dressed men who would have been a personal help and a bodyguard. Of the circulation of information, the arrival of Bahlil to Solo to carry out several agendas. One of them visited the residence of the 7th president of Indonesia Joko Widodo, in the village of Sumber, Banjarsari district, in the context of friendship. During the visit, Bahlil was also accompanied by the Minister of Population and Family Development of Wilhaji, Sragen Regent Sigit Pamungkas and the president of the Golkar Solo DPD party, Sekar Tanjung. What attracts public attention is not only the agenda, but the style of arrival of Bahlil which uses a private jet. It was a lively projector of citizens, especially in the middle of narrative efficiency and savings in the state budget. “People are forced to be effective for MBG's good, while officials … Ahsudahlah.” “The community must be economical, only civil servants can be waste.” “Being an office can feel the climb of a private jet … Yes you know … People can just see and shake their heads.” “It is the lifestyle of the office, it is easy for the suffering of people.” While the @Zakkixxx account has downloaded the private jet specifications used by Bahlil. Namely to register: PK-RJA, plane: Embraer Legacy 650, Rent per hour: RP. 135 million “What kind of efficiency is it, Bahlil! ?,”

