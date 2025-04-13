



CNN

US President Donald Trump imposed additional 145% tariffs on all Chinese imports despite break from his reciprocal levies to all other countries in an astonishing reversal last week.

But China does not retreat, saying that it would fight until the end if Trump continues to degenerate what already becomes a full -fledged trade war. On Friday, China also considerably increased its own rights on American imports into the country.

To analyze which nation could clig eyes first, CNN examined the biggest imports of Chinas from American soy to see if and how this request could be satisfied elsewhere, what we, American farmers, lose and more.

The two countries are deeply linked to each other on trade, although China is sold about three times more in the United States that it buys. The result is an important trade deficit amounting to nearly $ 300 billion in favor of Chinas, a gap that Trump wants to fill with the prices.

China mainly buys agricultural products from the United States, including soybeans, oilseed and cereals. Soy imports, mainly used for animal feed, have already taken a hit during Trumps' first mandate when the two countries clashed in a previous trade war.

At the time, China sought to diversify the source of its imports and turned to other countries for agricultural products. He is ready to do so again after having imposed a rate of 125% on all American imports that moving analysts provide could send Chinese imports of American agricultural products such as soybeans near zero.

US soy -soy exports to China are now subject to a total rate of 135%, resulting from 10% tariff imposed on certain agricultural products in March plus the 125% levy announced on Friday.

During the First American-Chinese Trade War, Brazil, the first soy exporter, emerged as a winner, with Chinese legume imports that increased over the years. Brazilian soybean exports to China have increased by more than 280% since 2010, while US exports have remained stable.

Last November, XI made a state visit to Brazil, which was to strengthen the links between the two countries. In 2024, China was the main destination of the Brazilian soybeans, representing more than 73% of total soy exports.

Production that is expected to increase the Brazilian soybean harvest should reach record levels this year, China could increase its imports from Brazil and other countries in South America such as Argentina, which is currently the third world producer of soybeans after Brazil and the United States.

The US agricultural sector has lost about 27 billion dollars during the 2018 trade war, 71% of soy -related losses, according to American Soybean Association.

And farmers, many of whom live in states that went for Trump in the 2024 elections, are still struggling with the benefits. Only Illinois, the best producer in soybeans, and Minnesota, the third greatest state of production in soybeans, opted for the former vice-president Kamala Harris last November.

China is looking for more allies beyond Brazil to counter American prices and expand commercial cooperation. On Thursday, China announced that it was willing to work with the association of countries of nations of Southeast Asia to strengthen communication and coordination. Earlier this week, the Minister of Commerce of Chinas discussed with EU officials to restart talks on commercial aid and negotiations on electric vehicles.

