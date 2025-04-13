



US President Donald Trump received a standing ovation when he attended a UFC event in Miami on Saturday evening alongside several best members of his administration, arriving at songs of “USA” and greeting the compatriots.

Why it matters

Trump, a well-known sports fan, the last Cage Cage cage at an UFC event in mid-November from the Madison Square Garden in New York, shortly after being re-elected.

At the time, Trump danced on “Ymca” when the song exploded on the speakers, as he did in Miami on Saturday. Trump's close ties with UFC are recognized for strengthening its attraction among young male voters.

What to know

Trump attended the UFC 314 at Kaseya Center, waving the crowd filled with Maga Rouges caps and American flags as he entered the place with his granddaughter, Kai Trump, who is the daughter of Donald Trump Jr.

From left to right: President Donald Trump, Elon Musk and his son X A-XI look a fight in mixed martial arts at UFC 314 on April 12, 2025 in Miami. From left to right: President Donald Trump, Elon Musk and his son X A-XI look a fight in mixed martial arts at UFC 314 on April 12, 2025 in Miami. AP photo / Lynne Sladky

Trump shared two distinct clips on his social platform Truth showing his entry into the arena, shaking the hand of supporters and pumping his fist into the air while the songs of “USA” rise from the spectators gathered.

High officials of his administration attended the confrontation of mixed martial arts, in particular Secretary of State Marco Rubio, the Secretary of Health and Social Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr., FBI chief, Kash Patel and Tulsi Gabbard, director of national intelligence. Trump also entered UFC CEO Dana White, a long -standing supporter of the president.

Traveling with the media on Air Force One before Saturday evening, Trump joked on White “will win”, adding: “You have a lot of good fights”.

Trump was sitting next to Elon Musk, the high -level entrepreneur who became government councilor in charge of scanning cuts under the Ministry of Government Effectiveness (DOGE), and the host of the Podcast and commentator of the UFC, Joe Rogan.

Steven Cheung, the head of the White House communications who was also present on Saturday evening, told CNN that the Republican President and the UFC “are cultural icons”.

Trump “is a fan of the sport and the competitive elite spirit of all the athletes who enter the octagon,” added Cheung.

Alexander Volkanovski of Australia has resumed his title of featherweight champion in a victory in unanimous on Diego Lopes of Brazil. Paddy Pimbelett in England won TKO victory in the third round against Michael Chandler.

What people say

The head of the White House communications, Steven Cheung, said that Trump “would be seated in Cage, as he still does, and that the crowd would burst into applause while he makes his signing uprusting.”

What happens next

The next UFC combat evening will take place at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri, April 26, with Machado Garry against Prates.

