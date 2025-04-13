



Imran Khan recently expressed his reflections on Bollywood films from the 90s which did not necessarily resist the test of time. He quoted moments of Hindustani Raja who make him uncomfortable, stressing how certain elements could be considered “problematic”. Imran Khan shared the presence of Aamir Khan in his life.

Imran Khan calls Raja Hindustani by Aamir Khan uncomfortable to watch

Actor Break Ke Baad shared some information during a recent interview with Filmfare. Khan has thought about his career and experiences watching films while growing up. He noted that many examples of that time would not resonate well today. Imran said: “There are some of his films from the 90s that have not aged well, and when you watch them through a modern objective, they are a bit problematic. There are times that are very uncomfortable. measures.

About Raja Hindustani

Raja Hindustani was produced by Dharmesh Darshan and released in 1996. He presented Aamir Khan and Karisma Kapoor in a love story. He is a taxi driver who falls in love with a rich woman. The film was a monumental success in the 90s.

Imran Khan on the role of Aamir Khan in his life

Throughout the interview, Imran also noted that he had always admired Aamir, on a personal and professional basis. “I am extremely led by him. Through life, every time I face a dilemma, I think, what would Aamir do? I could not exactly approach him in the same way as him; Many of our methodologies and our beliefs are different, but at his heart, he has always been motivated by integrity and authenticity. The kind of basic guiding principles that I learned from him, to which I still adhere.

Imran Khan's Bollywood career

Imran made his acting debut in 2008 with Jaane Tuya Jaane Na, where he played alongside Genelia d'Ubuza. A few months ago, he revealed plans for a return to a series of espionage for Disney + Hotstar, but unfortunately, this project was finally put aside.

Also read: Imran Khan, Bhumi Pednekar to start filming Bollywood actors soon; Date report

Akankshya Mukherjee has a passion for creativity and leads to contribute as a precious asset to the organization. She believes she is hungry to learn new skills. It sees a potential growth in communications and writing / content reports for its professional career.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bollywoodbubble.com/bollywood-news/imran-khan-calls-aamir-khan-raja-hindustani-uncomfortable-to-watch/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos