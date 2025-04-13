Titik Puspa has died: condolences Prabowo, Jokowi and Sby





Tempo.co,, Jakarta – Composers, actresses, singers and culturers of Titik Puspa died on Thursday, April 10, 2025 at 4:30 p.m. at the Medistra hospital in Jakarta, at the age of 87. Dad's information was confirmed by MIA, his manager by SMS.

This puspa Titek, appointed Sudarwati, was born on November 1, 1937. He has a career from a young age after attending a radio competition in Semarang. President Sukarno was then asked as a palace singer. The nickname is a form of appreciation for its eminent talent.

In addition to being a musician, Titik Puspa also participated in the world of cinema thanks to his game in the film Minah Girl Orchard (1965). and continue his work in various popular films such as Inem sexy waiter (1976-1977), KarminemAnd Three Badung girls (1975).

The departure of Titik Puspa is a big loss for the world of Indonesian art. Titik was a career in the administration of 8 presidents of the Republic of Indonesia at the time of President Sukarno in Prabowo. The three Indonesian presidents also expressed its condolences.

The 8th President of the Republic of Indonesia, Prabowo Subianto, remembered musicians who had greatly contributed to the areas of Indonesian music and culture. On the official Instagram page @prabowo in Jakarta, on Thursday, April 10, 2025, he expressed his sorrow in the post in history.

“I transmit a deep sadness on the death of Ms. Titik Puspa, a legendary musician and a figure of art which made a major contribution to the world of Indonesian music and culture,” he wrote.

Prabowo prayed for Titik Puspa to have the best place on the side of Almighty God. He hopes that the dedication and mind of Titik Puspa will always inspire the artists and the next generation of the nation.

“His dedication and enthusiasm in his work will always be an inspiration for the artists and the next generation of the nation,” wrote the president in a story downloaded on his Instagram.

The 7th president of Indonesia Joko Widodo or Jokowi also expressed his condolences through a post on his official Instagram page @jokowi, he made a video conversation with your Puspa while being president.

“Inalillahi wa Inna Ilaihi Raji'un. Also crying for the departure of Ms. Sumarti or everything we know by the name of Titik Puspa.

Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono (Sby)

The 6th President of the Republic of Indonesia, Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono (SBY) did not express his condolences by Instagram but directly at the funeral show, Jalan Pancoran Timur Raya, Pancoran, South Jakarta, Friday April 11, 2025.

According to him, the death of Titik Puspa was the loss of cultural heroes. “He can be called a maestro, a musician, a cross generation artist,” said Sby Putri Safira Pitaloka And IHSAN RELIUBUN Contribute to the drafting of this article

Publisher's options: Titik Puspa of all time

