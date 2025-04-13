Sarah Vine: While Harry thinks that the world is there to attract him, all he will realize are the second homes for his lawyers

Prince Harry was back in town this week, visiting his favorite people, alias his legal team. I don't understand this man. His father has just had cancer, one of his older friends married last weekend and yet he apparently did not have time to neither head to the court in Ukraine, where he met soldiers and civilians injured in Lviv.

No one could never question their dedication and admiration for those on the front line. Despite everything, the Invictus Games remain a great success. And no one could be deserving of their support than the victims of the Poutine War.

But there is something revealing about Harry's apparent ability to connect more with foreigners in total than his family. It is not that he cannot make emotion like his mother is a deeply compassionate and attentive person. It's just that he seems to fight with complex relationships.

Prince Harry speaks to the veterans of the Ukrainian war during his visit to the superhuman rehabilitation center in Lviv Thursday

Prince Harry attended the second day of a court of appeal to the Royal Courts of Justice on Wednesday

We all know this feeling. Sometimes it is easier to talk to someone who doesn't really know you because you can edit all the knotty pieces on yourself, of which you are not entirely proud, the songs that your family and your friends will not allow you to pass pass.

There is no luggage: everything is so much simpler. It is a form of emotional transfer, a way of keeping the real feelings at the length of the arms.

According to my experience, this is often the case with damaged people, men in particular. They can make affection in the abstract, at a safe distance. They can make the big gestures, but these are the everyday timers with which most of the difficulties. They can be closed and often, as in the case of Harrys, all this repression results in destructive behaviors. They start to think that the world is there to get them. They attribute patterns to others that are not real. We saw this with Harry in his misinterpretation deliberately of his family approach to his marriage, as well as in his assertion this week that his police protection was withdrawn to prevent him and Meghan leaving Great Britain to start a new life.

After leaving the Royal Courts of Justice, where his file against the Home Office is on appeal, he said: We were trying to create this happy house. He added that he was exhausted and overwhelmed, which is understandable. So why do you go through? Why not just sit with your father and have an adult conversation about it? King Charles is not a particularly difficult man, and he is not unreasonable either. And he loves his son. Where there is a will, there is always a means, surely.

Apparently not. Harry fled rather than confronts difficult truths. If he doesn't like something, he turns his back on it.

He made with his role as Royal, his link with his homeland and the press, and his relationship with his family. He deliberately erected barriers and then accuses people of closing it.

It allows his anger and his resentment to isolate him. It is rather sad. But that doesn't make it ugly. I do not know how much this legal affair costs the taxpayer, but I do not imagine that it is cheap, and at a time when we can badly display a penny.

All because Harry acts what has every appearance of being a personal vendetta. What was the king supposed to do another? Continue to pay for him and the duchess, although they no longer work and don't even live here? If he thinks that, then I'm sorry but he's delusional.

Harry chose to go and chose the way he went. He did not go quietly and did not go gently. He left as much land burned in his wake as he could. And it seems to me that he did his best to eliminate the institution of the monarchy, as well as individual members of his family. He failed, it seems clear, not only because a lot was simply not true, but also his wickedness showed him in a whole new light and even surprised his most faithful supporters.

Until Harry learns to master his resentment and his rage, he will never really move on. He will always find himself withdrawn from the trauma that chased him first. He needs to learn to let go, otherwise hell spends the rest of his life constantly spending the same old land and making very little purchase of purchase of second homes for his lawyers.

Prince Harry at the superhuman rehabilitation center in Ukraine, alongside representatives of the Invictus Games Foundation

For the moment, he faces life as an Instagram husband, holding the camera for the Duchess of Sussex when it affluences the too expensive jam with her disciples. Maybe that is all he wants to say? But it does not seem that it makes him happy.

And one thing is certain: he cannot have his mixture of sandblasted cookies with glitter of flowers and eat it.

Kemi Badenoch tried (but stranded) to explain the difference between A documentary and a Drama when BBC Breakfast asked questions about his inability to look at adolescence on Netflix. Most of the deputies throw platitudes. She asserted the unpopular and correct answer. This Why I love it.

Its takeoff for a large neckline

Katy Perry and Lauren Sanchez during the Vanity Fair 2025 Oscar Day in March

Jeff Bezoss' fiancé, Lauren Sanchez, and pop star from Pop Katy Perry, as well as the American Gayle King television, are preparing to go out in space on board the ostentatious blue rocket.

They will not be there long, but their trip could provide vital data for future space missions, namely the effect of the G and weightlessness on breast implants (alleged) and facial charges. A small step for the man, a giant jump for a large neckline.

What devil thought the Surrey police when they stopped a mother of two for confiscating her children's iPads? Vanessa Brown, a teacher, was placed in police custody, searched, photographed, fingerprint and held for seven hours after a person who probably had her for her.

It is quite difficult to be a parent these days, fighting the constant tide of technological nonsense without the police undermining your authority. Now every time she tries to limit screen time, they just make fun of her face and threaten to call the cops.

On the right track for a nap …

I admit that I have a certain sympathy for the boss of the NHS, Sir Jim MacKey, surprised the rehearsal in front of his laptop on the London train in Newcastle having earned the government earlier in the House of Commons.

I find almost impossible to stay awake on a train, even when I have the most urgent deadline. There is something on the rhythm rhythm of the tracks and the soporific view of the passing countryside which sends me almost instantly to sleep. It could have been worse: at least Sir Jim does not dribble.

The aeronautical industry has announced that it removes boarding leaves and recording, replacing the system with a Digital Journey Pass. What if you don't have (or want) a smartphone? Does this mean that you will not be able to fly? What will happen to children or the elderly who do not have phones? This is already the case that you cannot park a car without application. Yet another step towards a totalitarian digital dictatorship.

I was also doll by the AI

Sarah Vine used Chatgpt to create this doll version of herself

It seems that the world has jumped on the tendency of AI to ask Chatgpt to create a doll version of themselves.

Not wanting to seem like a luddite, I tried it. A remarkably reassuring experience. First of all, my name is not Samantha and Chatgpt knows. In addition, I said that I had two dogs, not three, plus a turtle cat, and it is clearly a tabby. And I would not be seen dead in a pair of courts similar to nuns. Maybe AI is not ready to take up the human race. Either that or he tries to stumble me in a false feeling of security.

