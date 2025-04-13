



US President Donald Trump is “excellent cognitive and physical health,” said her White House doctor.

In the first annual physique of his second presidential term in a hospital in the Washington DC region, Trump was also tried “scary in the right ear of a ball injury”, after an assassination attempt last July.

“President Trump remains in excellent health, presenting a physical, pulmonary, neurological and general physical function,” said his doctor, Captain Sean Barbabella.

At 78, Trump was the oldest president to take office in January, although his predecessor, Joe Biden, was older at the age of 82 when he left.

As part of the medical examination of almost five hours of Friday at Walter Reed Hospital in Bethesda, Maryland, Trump received several blood tests, heart examination and ultrasound, said his doctor.

“His active lifestyle continues to contribute significantly to his well-being,” wrote Dr. Barbabella in the memo published Sunday by the White House.

“President Trump presents excellent cognitive and physical health and is fully able to execute the duties of the commander -in -chief and the head of state.”

The president received neurological tests on his mental state, his nerves, his engine and sensory function and his reflexes. He also received the cognitive assessment of Montreal (MOCA) and marked 30 out of 30, said the memo.

The test is commonly used to detect the cognitive decline and the first signs of dementia and has tasks such as the names of the animals, the drawing of a clock and the repetition of the words five minutes later.

Dr. Barbabella also said that Trump had “minor sun damage” and some “benign skin lesions”.

He takes several drugs to control his cholesterol – rosuvastatin and ezetimibe – as well as aspirin for heart prevention and mometasone cream for a skin condition, said memo.

Trump's heart examination has shown “no anomaly,” wrote Dr. Barbabella.

The examination noted the president's medical history of “well -controlled hypercholesterolemia”, a condition that can increase the risk of a patient's heart attack.

Other conditions noted in its medical history included an anterior past infection, rosacea, which is a skin condition often causing redness in the face and a benign colon polyp.

The president weighs 224 lb (101 kg) and measures 6 feet 2.5 inches high, according to Dr. Barbabella's files. Trump has lost a few books since February 2019, when he weighed 243 LB.

As part of the body mass index calculator, it would currently be classified in the overweight beach and not obese.

The memo noted that the “articulations and muscles of the president have a complete amplitude of movement”, while creating its good health to an active lifestyle, including “frequent victories in golf events”.

This is the first medical report on Trump published to the public since an armed man tried to kill him during a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, last July, scraping his ear with a bullet.

At the time, the former Trump's White House doctor Ronny Jackson published a report indicating that his injuries from the incident were superficial.

During Trump's first term, a White House doctor said he was in good health but that we had to lose weight and exercise.

On the campaign track, Trump frequently attacked his rival, Biden, on his cognitive and physical health.

After a poor performance of debate last year against Trump, Biden refused to undertake to pass a cognitive test, which he said that he had not suffered during his mandate.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/cy9vx1v1rx1o The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos