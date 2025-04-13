JR NTR fans have delighted to see Sri Lankan President using the Devara score on video with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Watch





April 13, 2025 07:25 Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake published an Instagram coil with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, using the Devara Red Sea score. Fans of actor JR NTRS are on Cloud Nine after looking at a recent Instagram coil published by Sri Lanka president Anura Kumara, Dissanayake. He published a video with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and used the Red Sea score composed by Anirudh Ravichander of Koratala Sivas Devara: Part 1. Heres How Fans reacted. (Read also: Ntr Neel Update: JR NTR to shoot for his film with Prashant Neel from this date) JR NTR in an immobile of the action film of KORATALA Siva Devara: Part 1. Sri Lankan President publishes coils with the Red Sea score The reception of the great ceremony to the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, wrote Anura on his Instagram account, publishing a video of the way Modi was welcomed in the country. Fans were delighted to see the video synchronized with the Red Sea. Many fans left comments under the video asking President Anura to hike to his publisher, while others thought that the BGM suited perfectly. Fans even scored Anirudh and Jr Ntr in the comments. Internet reacts A fan of JR NTR has published the video on X (formerly Twitter), writing, president of Srulanka @anuradisanayake Garu used #redsea BGM of #Devara on his Instagram account to welcome the Indian Prime Minister @narendramod. The scope is surreal. A fan commented Instagram, the president obtained a brilliant editor. Another wrote, pay the publisher in USD instead of SLR. He deserves it. A fan commented, this BGM strikes different …. About Devara: Part 1 Directed by Koratala, Devara: Part 1 was published in theaters last year and played Jr Ntr, Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor in main roles. The film showed that Jr Ntr played two roles as a father and son, Devara and Vara. The film tells how a coastal village which depends on earning money with hay ships is forced to reconsider due to the conscience of a man. He received mixed criticisms but made 421,63 crores around the world. A suite is also planned for the film, and it remains to be seen if it has been better.

