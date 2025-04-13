Politics
Popular television actors slip into the reticle of politics
There is a wave of political pressure on dissidents in Türkiye and this is a consequence of the arrest of the presidential candidate and the mayor of Istanbul Immamogl ecrem March 19.
To date, the wave of repression has reached the art world.
In particular, the actors are increasingly targeted by the authorities because of their support for opposition calls to a boycott.
The campaign is targeting a boycott of companies close to the government, media affiliated to the state and even coffee channels with links with the circle of President Rece Tayyip Erdogan.
The strategy is effective. Several representatives of the government have already accused the opposition of harming the “national and national marks” as well as the Turkish economy.
Many people in Türkiye expected a solid solidarity of celebrities, especially on social networks. And while some well -known names have responded to this expectation, others remained silent. “No actor must comment on political developments. But as Turkey is currently at a turning point, I think this expectation is understandable,” said political scientist Berk Esen.
Suppression of television stars
Meanwhile, a certain number of actors who were clear Call for a boycott were punished by the Erdogan system in one way or another. Aybuke Pusat, Furkan Andic and Boran Kuzum used to play the character in series produced by the public broadcaster TRT.
However, they were dismissed following their calls to a boycott. Actress Basak Gumulcinelioglu has also lost her job to publicly support Pusat.
Two other actors, Rojda Demarer and Alican Ycesoy, are no longer able to publish on X with their blocked accounts. Actor CEM Yigit Uzumoglu was even detained on his public support for boycott in a clear attempt to intimidate him. However, he was released shortly after. All these actors play in popular series watched by millions.
“Censorship must stop”
The Union of Turkish actors is active to support these actors. “Art pressure changes around the world, including in Türkiye,” the union said in a statement.
“It is often manifested in the form of censorship. Censorship is a violation of democratic principles. Art means that society thinks and emancipated it. Restrictions on artistic forms of expression must stop,” continued the declaration.
However, for the political scientist Berk Esen, the situation also has a positive angle. “Young artists dare to take a public position against the government Despite 23 years of AKP rule, it is respectable, “he said.
“The fact that these artists express themselves despite the possible consequences are remarkable. They are not people who speak regularly about political questions or are openly supporters. They are young, they belong to the new generation. I think that is good news for Turkey,” said Esen.
No work on public television
There is a particular indignation as to the fact that most layoffs take place in the public broadcaster which is funded by all citizens. “It is not a secret and it is even openly declared that these actors have been dismissed because of their attitude, which does not agree with the government,” said the union of actors.
“TRT is a state diffuser that exists thanks to taxpayers' money. Freedom of expression is devoted to the Constitution. It is unacceptable that our colleagues are rejected for having simply exercised their constitutional law. No citizen should be treated like that.”
The pro-government commentator CEM KCK, among others, made the actors publicly to take a step back. “Whoever tries to overthrow the state on state television will pay a price,” wrote Kck on X.
Another professional user commented: “The fact of being paid by the state and calling a boycott of the state at the same time is not possible.”
“I am not surprised that TRT dismissed these actors. It again shows how biased and faithful to the government,” criticizes Esen.
This point of view is taken up by the social science specialist Asli Daldal Evren. “As the whole company is subject to Political polarization and pressureThis new wave of repression was to be expected, “the expert of the relationship between politics and the film said to DW.” Our cinematographic history is full of burned works and deleted artists, “she added.
“Close the rows”
“Whatever politicization, the industry is problematic. Actors must work extremely long hours and are often not paid fairly,” said Asli Daldal Evren. It was also particularly frustrating that some major roles were not attributed according to talent, but political proximity, she adds.
Meanwhile, supporters of the government demand that the actors do not get involved in politics.
“No profession other than the police, the judiciary and the army can remain outside the policy,” said the union of actors. “Each citizen must have the right to express themselves politically.” With artists, the body calls for solidarity: “More than ever, we have to conclude ranks.”
Berk Esen is also responsible for the opposition parties. “If the opposition succeeds in developing new creative forms of protest, the artists will continue to support them,” he said.
This article was initially published in German.
