Why Donald Trump is the hardest president to cook, according to his former head of the White House





President Donald Trump does not seem to be the easiest to work. By putting aside his controversial political tactics (to say the least), he would have quirks of personality which make him a relatively difficult character for those who work for him. He would have watched four hours of television per day and refuses to let someone else touch the remote control, becomes grumpy when he is not in the new cycle, up to 12 cokes of diet coke per day, and has fairly interesting eating habits.

Needless to say, the former chief of the White House of Donald Trump has a lot to say about what it is really working in the Kitchen of the White House, especially for Donald Trump during his first mandate. During an interview with Politico, chef Andre Rush explained (word game) of Donald Trump's eating habits and what it was to cook for the most difficult president in the world.

According to Rush, Trump's public personality to be hamburgers, fast food and the type of well -done steak is not exaggerated. And rumors of his diet coke consumption are not a joke. “He is known not to drink water,” said Rush. “He has always been on Soda. That's all he drinks, 24/7.” Oh, and the story of the president having a button he could press so that someone brings him a diet coke? “It's true,” said Rush. But that's not that Donald Trump's eccentric eating habits end. Rush appointed him the most difficult president to cook because of his aversion to try new foods.

Donald Trump's diet lacks diversity

A hamburger is served and sweet potatoes fries on the side. – Ltphotoinc / Shutterstock

For chief Rush, the main challenge of being the chief of Donald Trump seemed to be that he liked to eat the same things again and again. While Obama was the easiest to cook, “the hardest part was Trump,” Rush told politico. “There was not much diversity. As a chef, you want to be able to explore and have fun more. With him and [Melania Trump]It was black and white. “”

Finding out how to serve foods rich in Trump nutrients was also a problem. While the president “tries to eat healthy”, he is the president, you must therefore give him what he asks, at least at the beginning. Cooking for the president, according to Rush, is a balance between the realization of his desires and the “manipulation” of his food by taking some calculated risks in order to sneak healthy options. Rush explained: “If he wants a hamburger, if he wants a tacos salad, if he wants a salmon, once you know it better, you can manipulate it by saying:” Oh, he will love it this way. “You must be political about it.

For example, Rush said that once he got to know him better, if Trump asked for a hamburger, he could put turkey in ground meat, serve ox bacon on top instead of the pork and twin with sweet potato fries for a slightly healthier version of the president's favorite dish. But if Rush's word is something, the dynamics between the potus and the head of the White House is certainly delicate.

Read the original article on the tasting table.

