



For some episodes of Saturday Night Live, the promise of a host for the first time brings excitement and anticipation, as a few weeks ago, Mikey Madison, winner of an Oscar.

Other times, it is pleasant to expect an episode of catering where you know that you will probably like what will be served. In his fourth outing as a host, the star of Mad Men Jon Hamm (promoting her new Apple TV +program, your friends and neighbors) did not have to prove anything; He just had to be as solid as in past stays, not to mention the 14 (!) The cameo he made since he organized in 2010, as he discussed in the monologue before being joined by Kieran Culkin, winner of Oscar.

The show started strong with a show of show featuring a father and a successful dentist (Hamm) who is terrified to be embarrassed, which he is of course in a short time. Hamm also played the co-host in an article on a financial information chain for those of us who are broke; A police officer who just wants a pizza in a video not to destroy; Half of a gay couple who do not explain how they obtained a newborn girl overnight (or why she has Lizzo's face); A new employee whose parents were on Cretin; And a spokesperson for herpes medication.

But the star of the episode was the one in which Hamm only presented briefly: a long video parody of the white lotus.

Although Hamm was solid as always, a large part of the equipment in the middle of the show did not rush to meet his talents.

Musical guest Lizzo made statements with two t-shirts: one of the Tarrified, the other black women were right. She interpreted a mixture of love in real life / still bad and does not make me love you.

This week, Cold Open was a reminder of a last sketch of supper two years ago in which President Trump stopped a biblical sketch featuring Mikey Day as Jesus to deliver a disjointed monologue while the rest of the distribution remained frozen. This time, Trump (James Austin Johnson) discussed the state of the economy while comparing himself to the Messiah, due to the messalia made of the economy. Trump said the stock market has died, resurrected from the dead on the third day and that the fourth died again. Jesus Christ is a name that we have said a lot lately, said Trump, look at my 401 (K), Jesus Christ, where everything went!? As in the previous sketch, he reprimanded the members of the distribution individually frozen, including Day, Emil Wakim, Sarah Sherman, Ego Nwodim and Kenan Thompson, which the latter said, yes, I left, and I did it before receiving one of the ridiculous assets.

In his monologue, Hamm played an self-obeyed version of himself which spoke of his own Wikipedia entrance, which quotes 14 cameos on SNL since 2010. A brief clip played with these appearances, and Hamm said, each time they call me to come to the series, I do it. I love to look at myself. Hamm said the cameos can animate a sketch or support a flat monologue, and at that time, he was joined by Kieren Culkin, who recently won an Oscar for real pain. They clashed if Mad Men is better than the succession, Hamm asked Culkin to give him his Oscar and Culkin referred to photos of Hamm paparazzi in tracksuit pants, which was over ten years ago.

Best sketch of the night: the cameos

SNLS Ponsimes the third season of HBOS The White Lotus included former distribution members and another dose of Trump, with Johnson as president playing the role of the patriarch of Ratliff (in a spiral with a self-inflicted economic crisis) and Chloe Fineman like Melania Trump making a thick accent of North Caroline like Parker Poseys. Trumps Sons, Don Jr. (Day) and Eric (Alex Moffat), shake a mixture of Rolex (Eric: you said it was more or less time), and in an apparent wink to the golfers recently announced a relationship with the former ex-Wife Vanessa of Don Jr. The other stars of the sketch included Scarlett Johasson, the former members of the Distribution Punkee Johnson and Beck Bennett (who returned as Vladimir Putin torso) and Hamm, playing a madman Robert F. Kennedy Jr. The sketches are the best surprise? A cameo from the current actor of White Lotus, Jon Gries, who played Greg Hunt in the series. Did the sketch have a lot of points? Not really, but it did a good job by capturing the visual vocabulary and the tone of the show.

So good: in this economy, candy bars have gone from safety, baby, to put this back

On the commercial check -in news channel, two hosts (Hamm and Nwodim), one of which carries a Kohls costume, analyzes the news of the world's financial crisis, but they really do not understand it. It looks like charabia for me, Nwodim dit de Standard & Poors 500 Statistics. Instead, they discuss the increase in the price of macaroni with a box cheese, a big ass box from bisquick and candy bars, which are no longer viable to buy for children. Thompson appears as a correspondent discussing means to replace foreign imports like Perrier with American versions like Uncle Bubble, made from tap water from Tennessee. And Andrew Dismukes is a collector of Funko pop figures who has a big salary. Better joke of the sketch: Laughter hosts at the idea of ​​repaying student loans. I'm never going to get it, I'm never going to get it, they sing in unison.

Winner of the weekend update: Chen Biao is back with Elegy Paysan

This week's update has experienced three guest segments, including Wakim to discuss if the Americans should feel guilty about their privilege and Sherman playing Colin Josts, wacky accounting. But it was Bowen Yangs, the Chinese Minister of Commerce Chen Biao who won the night, repressing the Americans on the current trade war. 145%, cool number, brother, he said. What side is the most willing to endure the difficulties for the glory of their nation? The one that exists about thousands of years or the one who sends Katy Perry to space? Biao said that Americans cannot live without Chinese technology, but that China will go well without American exports like Newman salad baskets. Biao concluded by congratulating Glenn Close for winning a Chinese Oscar for Peasant Elegy, a excavation to vice-president JD vances Book, Hillbilly Elegy (and recent comments on the Chinese people).

