Xi Jinping seeks to strengthen economic ties during the visit of Southeast Asia | China

The Chinese president, Xi Jinping, will go to Vietnam on Monday as he begins a visit to Southeast Asia where he will seek to strengthen links with neighboring countries in the midst of an increasing trade war.

XI will visit Vietnam on Monday before going to Malaysia and Cambodia, a high -level visit that Chinese officials have described as major importance.

China will probably use the visit to emphasize that it is a stable partner, contrasting with Washington who imposed, then suspended, punishing prices through Southeast Asia, an export liberation region, in an announcement that has sent shock through the world markets.

Vietnam, a manufacturing power and Cambodia, where the clothing and shoes sector is crucial for the economy, was among the worst American rates, fixed at 46% and 49% respectively.

China will be expected to sign dozens of transactions on Monday with Vietnam, including any investment and cooperation agreements to develop its rail network.

On Sunday, China called on the United States to completely cancel its 145% prices for Chinese imports to the United States, except in relation to consumer electronics and key equipment for flea manufacturing.

We urge the United States to make a big step to correct its mistakes, completely cancel the poor practice of reciprocal prices and to return to the right path of mutual respect, a spokesman for the Ministry of Commerce said in a statement. Reprisals for Chinese 125% on American goods entered into force on Saturday.

Stephen Olson, a former American commercial negotiator, who is now a principal researcher at the Isseas Yusof Ishak Institute, said that during the XIS tour of neighboring countries, China would probably try to position itself as the leader responsible for the rules based on rules while painting the United States as a thug nation, determined to take a hammer to commercial relations.

It was not clear if significant concrete agreements would emerge from meetings, but they would be symbolically important, added Olson.

For Hanoi officials, the visit will be part of a delicate balance between China and the United States, which are both important economic partners.

The United States is a crucial export market for Southeast Asia and a security partner that serves as a counterweight to the assertion of China in the disputed sea of ​​southern China. However, the trade in the region is closely linked to China, with countries in the regional block, the association of nations of Southeast Asia, counting as the largest beneficiary of Chinese exports last year, according to customs data in Chinas.

There are concerns in the region that the 145% rate imposed on China by the United States could lead to a stream of cheap Chinese products in neighboring countries, undergoing local industry.

Vietnam and many others in the region have traditionally sought to avoid taking sides between the United States and China and will want to avoid antagonizing one or the other of the parties, especially since it tries to persuade Washington to reduce its price by 46%.

Vietnam, where American exports represent 30% of GDP, had already made several concessions with a view to the price announcement and was shocked by the gravity of the price announced this month.

Since then, he has sent the Deputy Prime Minister, Ho Duc Phoc, to Washington, proposed to remove all prices on American imports and promised to buy more American goods, including defense and security products.

Vietnam is also preparing to repress Chinese products shipped from its territory to the United States and to strengthen sensitive export controls to China, according to a Reuters report. This includes stricter rules relating to the export of double-use products such as semiconductors, which can be used for civil and military purposes, it has been reported.

Vietnam was considered by many to be a business war winner who occurred under the last Trump administration, because many companies have moved from China for skirt the prices imposed by the United States. However, this brought the surplus of Vietnams trade with the United States to exceed $ 123 billion (94 billion), leaving it particularly vulnerable in the last price announcement.

Vietnam, a state with a single communist party, has set an ambitious target to become a high income nation by 2045, a goal fired by its exports, which would be derailed by the price of 46%.

Cambodia and Malaysia also seek to negotiate with Trump. American prices could devastate the Cambodies clothing industry, which employs 750,000 workers. Cambodia is particularly exposed because exports to the United States represent 25% of the country's GDP.

XI visited Vietnam for the last time in December, but he did not trace in Cambodia and Malaysia in nine and 12 years respectively. The spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Chinas, Lin Jian, said that the visit to Malaysia would mark an important step for the two countries, while describing Cambodia as an iron dressed.

Malaysian Minister of Communications, Fahmi Fadzil, said that XIS's visit was part of governments' efforts to see better trade relations with various countries, including China.

Cambodia is one of the strongest allies in the region's Chinas and recently announced the completion of a project supported by China to improve a large naval base.

The Prime Minister of the countries, Hun Manet, who took the reins of his dictator Dictator Hun Sen in 2023, said at the recent inauguration of a road funded by the Chinese that Cambodian-Chinese links had not changed.

XIS visits are part of a wider charming offensive pursued by China following the trade war. XI also promised to deepen the strategic partnership of Chinas with Indonesia in a call with this president of the country, Prabowo Subaianto, Sunday, reported the Xinhua news agency on Sunday.

On Friday, Xi told the Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Schez, at a Reunion in Beijing that China and the EU should jointly oppose the unilateral intimidation acts, Xinhua reported.

The Prime Minister of Chinas, Li Qiang, spoke by phone with the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen last week for talks who stressed the responsibility of the two parties to support a solid, free, fair and just reformed trade system.