PM Modi expresses the sorrow on Andhra Factory Fire, ..





New Delhi, April 13: Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed the sorrow on Sunday loss of life in an explosion of firecrackers in the district of Andhra Pradeshs Anakapalli and announced the ex-Gratie for the deceased. Deeply saddened by the loss of lives in a factory accident in the Anakapalli district of Andhra Pradesh. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. That the wounded are recovered soon. Local administration helps people affected. An ex-GRIG of RS 2 Lakh from PMNRF would be given to the closest to each deceased. The injured would receive 50,000 rupees: PM @narendramod, said the Prime Ministers office in a position on X. At least eight people, including two women, lost their lives in a tragic explosion that took place in a fireworks manufacturing center in the village of Kailasapatnam, Kotavuratla Mandal of the Anakapalli district in Andhra Pradesh. The firecracker unit was completely emptied in the fire, launched by an explosion. Fourteen workers worked in the unit at the time of the explosion. Eight people died on the spot and their bodies were found broken on the explosion site. Some bodies have been charred beyond recognition. Six other people who have suffered serious injuries were treated in hospital. The deceased was identified as Appikonda Tatababu (50), S. Govind (40), Devara Nirmala (38), P. Papa (40), G. Venubabu (34), D. Ramalaxmi (35), Heanth (20), S. Baburao (55). Five of the deceased were local residents while the others had migrated other villages in the district. According to preliminary police reports from the Anakapalli district, the explosion occurred around 12:45 p.m. The firefighters had trouble for hours before they managed to master the fire. Andhra Pradesh's chief minister Nara Chandra Chandra Naidu, expressed an anxiety and sorrow for loss of lives and ordered the district administration to provide better medical care to the injured. Naidu also asked the authorities to conduct a complete investigation into the issue and to submit a detailed report. The Minister of the Interior, V. Anitha, was responsible by the chief minister to coordinate rescue operations and provide treatment to the victims.

