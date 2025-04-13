



The business secretary told Sky News that he would no longer bring a Chinese business into the “sensitive” steel sector – after the government was forced to take control of British Steel. Urgent legislation rushed through the House of Commons and the House of Lords on Saturday gave the ministers the power to instruct British Steel – belonging to the Chinese company Jingye – to keep the factory open. The draft law on steel industry (special measures) essentially allows the government to take control of British steel “using force if necessary”, to order materials for steel materials and to ask workers to be paid. He also authorized a prison sentence of up to two years for anyone who raped this law. The emergency bill becomes law – follow the last reaction here Jonathan Reynolds said Sunday morning with Trevor Phillips That he “would not personally bring a Chinese business in our steel sector”, describing steel as a “sensitive area” in the United Kingdom. The business secretary agreed that there was now a high confidence bar for Chinese companies to involve in the British economy. He said: “I think steel is a very sensitive area. I don't know … The Boris Johnson government when they did that, what exactly was the situation. But I think it's a sensitive area.” Jingye intervened with an agreement to buy the British Steel Scathorpe factory in an insolvency in 2020, when Mr. Johnson was Prime Minister. But the company recently canceled orders from raw material supplies necessary to maintain the Haut-Fours on the site-the last in the United Kingdom capable of producing Virgin Steel. This questioned the future of the steel industry, and finally led the deputies and the peers recalled by parliamentary recess to participate in a rare Saturday sitting when the negotiations with Jingye seemed to break down. An emergency bill to save the factory became the law later in the day. Public property currently “likely option” It does not stop at the complete nationalization of British Steel, but Reynolds told Sky News that the ownership of the public remains “the probable option” for the future. He said, “Well, this remains an option. And to be frank, as I said in Parliament yesterday, it may be at this stage the probable option.” Find out more:

British steel workers express fears about the future of the factory

Why the hot weather is moving away However, the minister said that he thought there was “potential” for a partner in the commercial private sector. He said: “This is my preference, but I think we have to find a bridge to this. The type of investment required for transition to new steel technology, whatever the technology is a lot of money, a lot of capital.” Andrew Griffith, the secretary to ghost companies, said that the government’s emergency bill is equivalent to a “sloppy nationalization”. He told Sky News that the Conservatives supported the “less” worse “option of municipalities on Saturday. “There is clearly even more work to do because the taxpayer now takes charge of invoices for a company that still belongs to its Chinese owner,” said Tory Frontbencher. “I hope the government will return very quickly and clarify this situation.”

