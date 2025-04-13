



Many events and policies of the last three months of the second presidency of Donald Trump can be understood as downstream of a simple principle of organization of the republican party. In other words, Trump aims to punish and severely punish his enemies, large and small, even if they have done nothing illegal or evil – and he wants to exercise the massive power of the State to do so, no matter how arbitrary or authoritarian is.

In the middle of last week, the president won another important escalation in his government's tentacular efforts to force this type of American democratic decline. And due to the avalanche of other scandals, outrages and international embarrassments perpetrated by its administration in recent days, a fairly large escalation has been almost buried in the consumer information cycle.

However, it was not for Trump's lack of tests.

On Wednesday, Olivia Troye was at her home by working like any other average day of America (second) of Trump. Troye, then a republican assistant, had worked on the working group on the coronavirus of the White House of Trump during the days of hell of the pandemic, but later became public during the 2020 presidential election to campaign against Trump and warn the voters that his mismanagement of the crisis of the short-19th 19th was completely disqualifying. During the 2024 campaign, she approved Democratic Vice-President Kamala Harris and continued to severely criticize Trumpist.

She said to Rolling Stone until Wednesday: “I was sitting at home working and suddenly, my phone started to explode, including some former Trump administration officials. And someone sent a message: “turn on Fox news”, and I received a text from someone else saying: “Oh my god, miles”.

When her husband entered the room, Troye said he told her that she looked “pale like a ghost – and he watched television and could see why”.

She had reasons to worry. He is currently unknowable if the second Trump administration rippostes significantly against Troye, but during his first presidency, his White House cared enough of her to make her a target of her two minutes of hatred, during the elections and the height of COVVI-19 in 2020. Choice of publishers

Troye had watched the live broadcast on Wednesday that the White House had summoned for the media, the president seated at the office resolved at the Oval Office, during which Trump received new decrees to sign. In two of these documents, Trump ordered senior government officials, including the Attorney General Pam Bondi, to investigate Miles Taylor, a former Trump's internal security editorial who wrote the famous editorial “anonymous” and Chris Kreb Joe Biden. The Ministry of Justice is then required to report the results of these Trump's White House surveys.

By signing the orders on Wednesday, Trump told the cameras and the press assembled that “I think he is guilty of betrayal”, referring to Taylor and – of course – invoking zero evidence of such a blatant statement. Before signing the Krebs order, the president falsely insisted that he had been “proven” that Krebs was wrong, thus exercising the powers of the executive branch to cement the lie (which killed people on January 6, 2021) that Trump had won the 2020 presidential competition with the republican party and the current federal policy. The president also used the television time to approve the realization of new repression on the extended voting rights, and also said that the American political press was not “free”, probably because it was too nasty for him. Related contents

It is terribly clear – which can be the point – what crimes imaginable that these two men could have committed who would justify federal probes announced publicly, in particular. It seems that their main offense was to piss off Trump in the media by, in particular in the case of Krebs, indicating things clearly true in the face of Trump's efforts to steal an election which he had clearly lost.

President Trump did not have to sign these decrees on Wednesday. Trump – Who was previously charged with the criminal because of his coup attempt and other questions – and his White House staff could have ordered privately at the Ministry of Justice, allegedly independent of launching criminal investigations.

This would always be scandalous and would represent a greater distribution of the presumed independence of federal police in the United States. (To be fair, it is a break that Trump explicitly promised to the voters that he would initiate, in a planned attack of political “remuneration”, during his race in 2024.) But there is no reason for any decree to report, even less a televised unveiling, for this to happen.

Trump and his lieutenants saw things a little differently.

“Donald Trump needed to send a message,” said a White House official at Rolling Stone, adding that the public, executive brand was largely because Trump said he wanted to warn the others on his list of enemies. “It's true. He did not technically need to sign an EO ”

Another head of the Trump administration adds that the president's “qualities of staging” practically required, at least for this administration, a revenge salvo.

In doing so, the president ordered the Ministry of Justice – which in his second administration has become a little more than an incredibly powerful arm of his personal and political desires – to retract and invasively probe two of his much less powerful political enemies. He and his White House did not even care about the patina of a reasonable suspicion of a real crime. They simply exclude terms such as “betrayal” against the United States, which, for President Trump, can mean something so simple: you hurt my feelings, so you have to pay.

In other times, recent and more “normal”, these cheeky actions of the White House – targeting shamelessly, using vast federal resources, a pair of guys because they made the “king” mad – would be considered a massive scandal. These orders would be widely denounced, through traditional partisan lines, as a blatant abuse of presidential power, and as the actions of an autocratic despot in another nation, elsewhere, but not here in the country of free.

But this is the new Trump era-and he has the support of an entire political party that holds trifecta control of the federal government in Washington, as well as their super-majority at the United States Supreme Court.

Krebs did not respond to messages from Rolling Stone by asking for comments. Taylor refused to comment, beyond what he had already published on social networks after the signing of Trump of EO

“Dissent is not illegal,” said Taylor online. “It is certainly not betrayal. America is moving down on a dark path. Never has a man have been so inelegantly proven the point of another man. ”

The disaster reality of Trump's two decrees on the show is that even if criminal prosecution and imprisonment are not transpired, the damage has already been inflicted. Trendy stories

“That works! Several people [I know] said they feared denouncing Trump now even more than before, “said Troye.” It is the fabric of a banana republic, where the government directs the investigations on frank criticism. It's about silencing people … It's really scary when you say that you will use each lever for the power of the executive authority to target individuals. This is what happens in failing democracies. I want more people to understand this, because I don't think they do it. It is not a question if you agree with Miles Taylor or his policy, or if you do not agree with what Chris Krebs did when he was doing his job. This is all that we defend as a democracy. »»

She concludes: “If you don't think it can happen to you, I hope people now realize that it can.”

