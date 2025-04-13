Politics
Trkiye Eyes Erdogan-Trump Reunion while diplomacy occupies the stage at ADF2025
The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Trkiyes said that work was underway for a meeting between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and US President Donald Trump.
The work continues on the issue of whether the meeting will take place in the United States or Trkiye, Hakan Fidan told journalists at the Antalya Diplomacy 2025 on Sunday.
Fidan also said that Erdogan intended to visit Syria, adding: “We are working on the conditions, date and place appropriate.”
Declaring that during the three-day forum, Trkiye welcomed more than 6,000 guests from 155 countries, including 21 presidents and prime ministers, five vice-presidents and under-prremors ministers, and 64 cabinet ministers, Fidan said that the hopes and concerns of humanity concerned regional and global problems.
Fidan said the forum also addressed the problems of Gaza and Syria on the African continent, as well as other problems such as the empowerment of women, the fight against racism and forced displacement.
“Trkiye continues to plead for a diplomatic approach based on regional property and cooperation in the face of global polarization. In this context, we will continue our efforts at full speed to stop the effusion of blood in Palestine, said Fidan, adding that Ankara will also continue to combat threats to the security and stability of the Syrins.
Invoking the two actors inside and outside Syria to be cautious and to avoid provocations, Fidan has said: it is also obvious that Israel’s operations in Syria, which have been taking place for a long time, really serve instability rather than stability.
Just and sustainable peace
Fidan also underlined the need to establish technical agreements at the military level, in particular on the rules of deconfliction and de-escalation of air to prevent direct confrontation between actors in Syria, the United States, Trkiye and Russia.
Azerbaijan is Trkiyes Brother Country, said Fidan, thanking his thanks to Bakou for welcoming weeks of de -escalation mechanism of last weeks between the Israeli and Turkish delegations in Azerbaijan.
Declaring that the meeting mainly involved technical discussions on the solving air traffic problems, Fidan said that these meetings could continue whenever necessary.
Fidan stressed that Trkiye will continue to be part of all constructive efforts for fair and lasting peace in Ukraine, saying that Ankara will continue to play an active role in the restructuring of European security architecture, of which it is an integral part of.
Fidan expressed his confidence that the EU would also act with the same strategic provident and the same vision. “”
Ankara continues to strengthen confidence in critical issues, bringing the parties together and maintaining her role as a mediator, said Hakan Fidan.
Trkiyes Relations with Africa
To say that Trkiy's support for maturation and the fight for the independence of post-colonial nation states in Africa will continue, Fidan added that Ankara will continue to use its long-standing state experience, as well as the necessary foreign tools, institutions and partners and its stakeholders in Africa, to promote cooperation at the same time in institutional level and between states.
Managers of Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso discuss regional challenges, including terrorism, political instability and tied links with the Economic Community of States-“(Ceceas).
European security architecture
Undering Europe to define its new security needs, Fidan said that a serious will has been shown that dependence on the defense industry of Europe.
By saying that a roadmap has been published on financial, technological and production, Fidan added that there are studies, adjustments, responses and current requests concerning this problem.
Russia-Ukraine War
On the Turkish president, Erdogans, will contribute to peace in Ukraine, Fidan said that Ankara was continuing his efforts on this issue.
The situation is not only the problem of Trkiyes, but a global problem, said Fidan, stressing that many actors are involved, but Ankara has unique characteristics in this regard.
Citing Ankara's friendly ties with both sides, Fidan said he was trying to use these links to contribute to peace.
He said the Russian and American delegations met last week in Istanbul to discuss consular activities.
Of course, if the games want to meet in Trkiye, our door is always open. As long as there is peace, he added.
