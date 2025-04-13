Owaisi uses PM Modi to reconsider the Waqf Amendment Act-Telangana today





Addressing the media, he reiterated that the law is unconstitutional, claiming that the “dark law” had been made by the BJP with the support of the NDA support parties Date published – April 13, 2025, 05:09 pm Hyderabad mp asaduddin Owaisi Hyderabad:The president of the Aimim and deputy of Hyderabad Asuaddin Owaisi called on Sunday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to reconsider the Waqf law (amendment). Addressing the media, he reiterated that the law is unconstitutional, claiming that the “dark law” had been made by the BJP with the support of the NDA support parties. “We appeal to the Prime Minister to revise this law. You make a law contrary to the constitution of India, and you impose your ideology in the country. “How can something good for Hindu communities and Sikhs be considered bad for Muslims?” asked Owaisi while citing certain “discriminatory” provisions of the law. The deputy said that the WAQF modification law shows that the BJP treats Muslims with suspicion. “In the endowment councils of Hindu, Jain and Sikhs, only those who follow these religions can become members. The limitation law does not apply to the provision of endowment of these religions; By use, they can become owners of properties, and people practicing other religions can also give their property to the endowment of these rights of religions. The president of Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (Aimiim) in All Indian (Aimiim) said that the Waqf law is a blatant violation of articles 14, 15, 25, 26 and 29 of the Constitution of India. He said the law had not been brought to save WAQF properties, to eliminate encroachments or increase revenues from WAQF properties. On the violence of Western Bengal Murshidabad during demonstrations of the anti-WAQF law, Owaisi said that demonstrations should be peaceful. “We have always condemned violence and will continue to do so. Protests should be peaceful. Violence of all kinds is condemnable,” he said. Owaisi announced that the All India Muslim Personal Law Board would hold a public meeting at the headquarters of AIMIM, Darustam, on April 19 against the Act on the modification of the WAQF. The deputy for Hyderabad said that thanks to this public meeting, they would explain to people how this act was not in the interest of WAQF. The members of the AIMPLB of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, as well as other Muslim organizations, will participate in Reunion. The organizers also invite deputies who were members of the Waqf Parliament Committee. “We are also trying to talk to the members of the WAQF committee, and if their schedule allows, they will also be part of this demonstration,” he said that the president of India Muslim Perslim Law Board Moulana Khalid Saifullah Rahmani will chair the meeting, who will be addressed by the leaders of Jamaat-E-Islami, Jamiat Ulama-I-Hindu and other organizations.

