No, Donald Trump does not know what he is doing





President Donald Trump greets as he climbs to Air Force on April 11, 2025 at the Andrews Base, Maryland. Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images

Washington I know what I'm doing!

This Goaster in chief Donald Trump would say that something like it is not at all surprising. With its management of a healthy economy and leading it headlong towards a cliff, that one American can always believe it now, it is a surprise.

At the heart of the presidents' trade program is its intestinal feeling that if a country sells the United States more goods that it doesn’t, it tears us away by definition. He thinks that a trade deficit with foreign countries increases the American budget deficit. He thinks that by imposing prices, he forces nations to export countries to send money to the American treasury.

Each of his beliefs is dead.

Madagascar, for example, is a poor African island nation that exports vanilla to countries around the world, including the United States. It is important to very few expensive American products because, as mentioned, it is poor. American cooks get a useful ingredient in Madagascar revenue and farmers obtain useful foreign income. There is no tear.

Second, there is no relationship between a balance of the countries and its internal finances. It is quite possible to have almost no export and to have a budgetary surplus, which depends on internal taxes and expenses. The United States had not made a strong tax cuts in 2001 and 2017, would have considerably reduced budget deficits today, regardless of the global trade deficit.

Finally, Trump continues to falsely claim that other foreign countries and exporters pay American prices. I took hundreds of billions of dollars in prices and taxes from China during my first mandate, he said again in the oval office on Wednesday. And, once again, this is not true from a distance. Prices are federal taxes, and like excise taxes on alcohol and petrol taxes on motor fuel, they are paid by Americans.

The fact that Trump in 2016 was advantageous with the doubt about the economy is not surprising. Over the decades, the Republicans were supposed to be better on this question than the Democrats, despite the historical evidence.

In addition to that, Trump played a wise and billionaire businessman in the reality TV show NBCS The Apprentice for 14 years before the 2016 campaign, and the Americans have long confused wealth, even inherited from wealth, with the intellect. To date, his supporters and apologists cite this show, and the book from which he has released, the art of the agreement, as proof of his financial sense.

Many of you in the media have clearly missed the art of the agreement, the press secretary of the White House, Karoline Leavitt, gave speakers to journalists just after Trump announced a 90 -day delay in the implementation of his reciprocal prices lower than sadness.

Leavitt forgot to mention that only four years after this book, Trump filed the first of his six corporate bankruptcies for one of his Atlantic City casinos. (Yes, it failed casinos, which are essentially licenses to print money.)

In any event, now that Trump has linked the fate of the American and world economy to the signing of individual trade agreements with dozens of other countries, success is now largely dependent on the rest of the world sees it.

It goes without saying, but it is not only the Americans who look at Trump to walk inconsistently on the things he clearly does not understand. Residents of other countries are also looking at.

Thus, when he mixes his false opinions on the functioning of prices with an absurd theory on Canadian water which flows in a way in climb and through several watersheds to find himself in California with an equally absurd and anhistoric analysis that the European Union was created only to screw the United States, how is the rest of the world to treat this?

Trumps Chorus of sycophants and catalysts justified for a long time Decked DécroSés disadvantaged as an intentional strategy, that his pretension to be a madman works to his advantage and that he can win concessions of world leaders who fear his unpredictability.

That the other leaders evaluate it as crazy or more of a toddler is a debate for another day, but what is a historic fact is that even to flatter Trump for his great leadership and insight as the leaders of Canada and Mexico did it during the first mandate of Trumps, when he insisted to rename the North American free trade agreement, because the American agreement Canada does not guarantee stability. Trump boasted endlessly of the quality of his new trade agreement, but only five years later, he repeatedly repealed it with new prices against the other two countries.

One of the most insightful articles on Trump and his myth was published by the New Yorker during his first mandate. He found people who worked on the apprentice, who revealed that Trump was so unruly, he sometimes dismissed the bad competitor on the conference room, letting the producers go through images to revise the script and justify what he had done. I find it strangely valid to hear that they do the same thing at the White House, told the editor-in-chief of the show, Jonathon Braun, to the magazine, referring to the executive branches of frequent attempts at retro-engineer a policy to match the false statements of Trump.

Unfortunately for America, there is no screening of unused videos to do what Trump did with his recreational trade war that comes well. Trump wasted the country's leaders of the democracies of the free market by choosing a fight with everyone, entirely based on his vision of the world zero world.

This is what the stock market and, more importantly, the bond market tells us: that Donald Trump cannot trust so as not to destroy the economy. This message already crosses the general public, as evidenced by the cratation of consumer confidence. And all this occurs before substantial price increases started to strike your Walmart and your local target and grocery store.

The public Trumps for his I know what the hell I do for last week was republican members of the Congress and their donors. But in the financial markets and in more and more polls to the average Americans, the answer was: no, you certainly do not do.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.yahoo.com/news/no-donald-trump-does-not-120010807.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos