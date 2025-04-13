Doctor of the White HouseExBulletin





President Trump is preparing to watch the Ultimate Combat Championship at Kaseya Center on Saturday in Miami, Florida, Joe Raedle / Getty Images Hide Legend

Toggle legend Joe Raedle / Getty Images

President Trump “presents excellent cognitive and physical health and is fully fit,” said the doctor of the White House, Sean Barbabella.

The White House published on Sunday morning the three -page medical report of Trump after the annual physical examination of the president at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Friday.

“President Trump remains in excellent health, presenting a physical, pulmonary, neurological and general physical function,” said Barbabella.

Trump, 78, is the oldest president to take an oath to the White House. Former President Joe Biden had a few months less when he started his mandate and obviously slowed down while at the post, triggers political disorders and concerns about his cognitive capacity.

These medical records mark the detailed first information on Trump's health since the attempted assassination against him in Butler, Pennsylvania, in July.

The physical examination revealed some “anomalies”, according to Barbabella. The first was “scars in the right ear” of the ball injury suffered during the assassination attempt.

Barbabella said that “Trump's hearing was normal”. The second was “diverticulosis and a benign polyp” revealed during a colonoscopy in July. Diverticulosis is when abnormal sachets are formed in the digestive tract.

The White House doctor recommended a “follow -up colonoscopy in three years”.

The medical report has also shown that Trump weighs 224 pounds, 20 pounds lighter than he weighed in 2020. And his “bad” LDL cholesterol rate is now in an “optimal” and lower fork that of the last reported in 2020. He currently takes two drugs against cholesterol: Rosuvastatin and Ezetimibe. The latter medication was not noted in Trump 2020's medical report.

Trump vaccines are all “current”, but Barbabella has not listed specific immunizations.

The president's neurological examination “revealed no anomaly in his mental state”, according to Barbabella. Trump was evaluated for cognitive, depression and anxiety function. He marked in the normal range in all categories.

“I did a cognitive test. And I don't know what to tell you, except that I got all the answers,” Trump told journalists on Friday after his exams. “I spent a lot of different tests, having to do with the heart, reading with other things.”

At the end of Trump's medical report, the White House doctor said that Trump days were full of meetings, public appearances, press conferences and “frequent victories in golf events”.

Presidents are not obliged to share medical data and many have enveloped their medical records.

Trump medical records over the years

A week after the assassination of the butler's assassination, Dr. Ronny Jackson, the former doctor of the president and a member of the Texas Congress, published a note on Trump's health.

Jackson said Trump had been shot in the ear and “is doing well, and he recovers as planned.” Jackson also reported that Trump had received a “head of his head” and that a hearing exam would be planned. The medical data of these exams were not publicly shared at the time, but the publication of Sunday includes the information of these exams.

In 2023 Trump published a brief letter from a doctor that lacked detailed medical data. But he said that Trump had lost weight and that “his cognitive exams were exceptional”. The Trump highlighted cognitive tests in the expression of the elections.

During his last year as president, Biden's doctors have chosen not to give him a cognitive examination.

During his first mandate, Trump had a number of physical exams and published his medical data.

In 2018, Dr. Jackson gave Trump a brilliant report. He said Trump had “big genes” and that if he had a healthier diet “, he could live up to 200 years”. Jackson has recommended that president lose weight and reduce fat and carbohydrates.

