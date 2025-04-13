DFE and the question of concentration in the financial crisis

Imagine for a moment that the government announces a hard ceiling on visa numbers by category in its next white legal migration paper.

It is not beyond the areas of the possibility.

Instead of playing with the point -based system, the results of which can be very difficult to predict in the place that Keir Starmer can say that his government has taken control of immigration where the previous government has lost it.

The latest white legal migration paper in 2018 The immigration system based on UKS skills Sold the system based on points like a system that would reduce global figures, provide control and keep our opening to students who wish to study in our universities and it was before Boris Johnson approves the return of the higher cycles road.

In 2024, 393,125 sponsored study visas were granted to the main candidates 14% less than in 2023, but approximately 46% more than 2019.

The nucleus of (Apparently public) The argument between the Ministry of the Interior and the Department of Education does not really concern reality, it is a perception that the opening has been delivered, but the control does not.

So let's say that the white paper sets up a cap, and its set to, let's say, 350,000.

In this title issue, the government of Westminster (and, to a certain extent, the deconfined administrations) then have choices to make on distribution.

The fact is that once you say that everyone cannot come, you can exercise control over the notional advantages and damage that accompany those who do it.

In other words, even if you ignore the debate on the road to graduates, you can set limits in a title number at the level of study, when the course begins, the subject, the region (or the nation) or even by supplier.

This type of reform on the offer side becomes both attractive and necessary for one degree or another to avoid the grouping of notional advantages and damage.

The ceiling proposed by Australia on international students' numbers for 2025 (limiting new registrations to 270,000, with 145,000 for universities and 95,000 for vocational education) is based on historical registration data to establish institutional quotas, with a priority visa processing given to applications in 80% of the historical admission of an establishment for all migrations.

The Canada Ceiling on International Students permits, initially reducing the figures from 35% to 360,000, distributes quotas to the provinces according to the population and the historic contribution, forcing all requests for study permit to include a letter of provincial certificate (PAL) to approach housing shortages, an exploitation of CURB and manage the growth of the population that has seen Canada add more than a million New residents in a single year.

It is much easier to make an argument on unhindered competition for students when the figures increase, and the hypothesis is that quality constraints will slow down the pace of expansion in general.

But once the figures contract – either via exchange rates, immigration rules change or ceilings and inadequate quality regulations allow worried numbers a boom in impunity, it becomes easier to plead for distribution quotas and rules to prevent geographies, subjects, qualification levels or distribution timings to accumulate disproportionate advantages or damages.

In general, when demand increases, competition is often diversified to capture different niches, preferences or geographic areas a kind of market. But when demand contracts, the reverse tends to occur markets to consolidate, concentrating the supply in fewer hands, fewer places or less formats.

A boom of veganism does not only lead to more vegan products, but in a larger range, vegan snacks, vegan meats, vegan cheeses. While appetite for digital content has increased, platforms like Netflix, Disney + and niche players like Crunchyroll or Mubi have emerged, targeting a specific audience. The dynamics encourage spread.

When demand decreases, the markets do not simply shrink, they rationalize. Niche products and marginal players disappear, leaving only what is largely profitable. In plants based on plants, this means that oat milk survives, eggs in mushroom cream do not. Streaming is the same as subscriptions fall, emissions and niche platforms give way to safer and centralized content.

So, if you apply a global artificial ceiling on demand, distribution controls are the only way to keep a distribution measure.

Return home

Now allows first cycle students at home. I might not agree with this, but it was much easier for the free markets to make an argument on unhindered competition for students when the figures increased, and the hypothesis was that quality constraints would slow down the pace of expansion in general.

Removing UG recruitment ceilings at home and the introduction of a useful loan scheme for recruiting PG at the start of the central part of the last decade has growed, and hypotheses were still there at the rate.

But the past is a foreign country, and they do things differently there. Whatever the causes, the participation of the UG seems to be a platinum and the participation of the PG.

Back in 2019, the Augar panel Assumed that the sector could cope with a freezing of the costs on the basis of the operational gear once the fixed costs have been covered, the marginal profitability of additional sales is much higher than the average:

The gold zone between covering the fixed costs and needing to add costs to deal with the additional demand is very profitable; The opposite is true when the numbers decrease.

But the panel missed four things. First, the frost lasted longer than it thought. Second, the huge inflation crisis. Third, an enormous increase in demand from international students has reduced the pressure to match demand with supply and make additional efficiency.

And fourth, although additional demand tends to be widely distributed, the reduction in demand is not as uniform in its distribution effects, it tends to end up with concentration.

This is what we have seen at the level of the module and the subject level in universities, and This is what we seem to be about to do at the supplier level.

In other words, if the last two years have experienced redundancy tricks in part the consolidation of the choice of offer on the basis of viability inside universities, you end up ending up with consolidation on the basis of viability between Universities.

Or put another way, there are first too many choices of modules in a program. Then there are too many choice of programs within a supplier. Finally, there are too many choice of providers in a country.

At some point, if you want to have an airject deserts, or want to encourage people to study more locally (Becuse its cheaper for them and cheaper for the state), or if you want to retain the Economic BENEFITS OF HAVING A UNIVISITY in a given city, or if you want to avoid the clustering that Least leads to the perception of unnecessary back-prori inflation, you have to EITHE ENTABLE TAY ON THE POPULA to Enable Cross-Subsidy Into the Less Popular, Directly subsidy less popular subjects or suppliers, or engage in certain distribution controls on the supply side.

And since there does not seem to be any desire to (re) allow the profit of the popular, no money to greatly subsidize the subjects or the less popular suppliers, what you have left to engage in certain distribution controls on the supply side.

Ironically, most of the public always believes that most students are rare and rationed and that entry is a success in itself, when the reverse is increasingly true, so the same old titles of each clearing. In fact, the emerging realization that the myth of rarity is, in fact, a myth is a good part of the reputation problem which the sector is confronted.

Distribution controls are delivered with the disadvantages of ministers who seem to make war on your choice, and the fear that the Treasury chokes the overall growth of numbers. But the alternative is the recent direction of the trip to this graph reaching its natural conclusion. This is the real choice to which the Department of Education and its counterparts taken over at the moment.

(UCAS undergraduate applications placed by the supplier tariff group at the end of the compensation)

It is easy to see this graph as a fundamental remodeling of demand if your public policy interventions aim to influence demand. This is the kind of error that Articles like this make, with its dated development On improving information so that candidates can make better choices. Once you understand it as a fundamental remodeling of supply, you have more options. These are options you need if you want to avoid, for example in Wales, USW first, ultimately finally with Cardiff as the only university.