How President Donald Trumps Brush with death transformed his faith into fire





His holy week, and President Donald Trump does not only direct the country, he looks hard at the belief he was chosen to do so.

With a renewed spiritual fervor and a flair for the providential drama, Trump has woven his personal faith in the fabric of his presidency, especially after having survived an assassination attempt last year.

“I believe that my life was saved that day in Butler for a very good reason,” he said in his speech to a joint session of the congress last month. “I was saved by God to make America great again. I believe it.”

It is a feeling that becomes central to Trump's second term. During the national prayer breakfast in February, Trump thought more personally: “It changed something in me, I feel even stronger. I thought in God, but I feel much more strongly on this subject.”

According to Trump, it was not just a turning point, it was a divine intervention. As he says, he looked towards a painting at the right time.

“God did this. I mean, it should be,” he said.

Even Don Jr., Trump's faithful son and hunting enthusiast, sounded.

“He told me that the chance to miss this distance was like missing a putt of a foot. There must have been someone who saved you, and I think I know who it is,” said Don Jr., “and he looked up.”

Trump often attributes his presbyterian education for having instilled his beginning of morality and, as he says, his destiny. At the national summit of the faith 2024, he remembers having attended Sunday school, looking at Billy Graham Crusades, and raised by a devotee Scottish mother and a “very strong” but “big heart” father.

President Donald Trump means a prayer during an oath in the oval office of the White House, March 28, in Washington, DC (Andrew Harnik / Getty Images)

“I was lucky to be raised in a church house and that faith lives in my heart every day,” added Trump.

This foundation, he argues, is critical not only for him personally, but for the soul of the country.

Over the past two years, Trump has repeatedly struck the alarm on the spiritual decline of the Americas.

In a August 2024, sitting with the host of Fox News Laura Ingraham, he said without blow: “One of the reasons why our country has lost, in a way, everything he lost is that we have no religion to the same extent.”

Trump often returns to the role of governments during the pandemic as a flash point.

“People were not even allowed to meet outside, they stopped everyone. They were fascist. They were horrible,” he said. “It was a very bad time for organized religion but religion, you know, it gives you a little hope. Gee, if I'm good, I'm going to paradise.”

During the event of the Faith and Freedom Coalition 2023, he warned: “Religion is in terms of importance and popularity. It is not a question of popularity. We love God, and we want to protect ourselves. This keeps you healthy.

President Donald Trump prays during a launch event of the “evangelical for Trump” coalition in Miami, January 3, 2020. (Marco Bello / Bloomberg via Getty Images)

From the podium of the White House to rally packaged mega-churches, Trump used his presidency to plead for religious freedom as the cornerstone of his direction.

“As long as I am president, no one prevents you from practicing your faith or preaching what is in your heart,” he said during his first mandate in 2017 and he has echoed this promise since.

“Faith inspires us to be better, to be stronger, to be more attentive and to give it time to end attacks against religion,” he said.

Trump also made international religious freedom a coherent part of his program. In a 2017 interview with Christian Broadcasting Network (CBN), host David Brody, Trump focused on persecuted Christians.

“They were horribly treated if you were a Christian in Syria, it was impossible, at least very difficult, to enter the United States that we are going to help them,” he said.

Trump continues to directly link the founding ideals of the Americas to the faith.

“Our declaration of independence proclaims that our rights are granted to us by our creator,” he said during the dinner of the national day of prayer 2019. “Each time we lift allegiance to our flag, we say that we are a nation under God.”

President Donald Trump prays during a round table with leaders of the Latin community in Miami. (Chandan Khanna / AFP via Getty Images)

During the 2017 national prayer breakfast, he added: “Freedom is not a gift from the government, but this freedom is a gift from God. America prospere, as long as we continue to have faith in the other and to faith in God.”

Whether he tells memories of the Sunday school or a bullet that missed “where it matters”, prevails over messaging in 2025 is undoubtedly, he thinks he does not only direct a country, he accomplishes a divine mission.

“I appreciate a very good relationship with God and a very good relationship” with evangelical Christian voters, he told the host of CNN Jake Tapper in 2016. “I live a very different life from the one that many people think that I try to lead a good life and I did it.”

Now, almost a decade later, it is a message that has only become stronger, more personal and in its more providential opinion.

“He could have touched [my hair]”, He said about the ball of potential assassins.” But not where it matters. “

In Trump's own words: “I thought in God but now something happened.”

