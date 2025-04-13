The Sudans Junta Head meets the Erdogan of Trkiye at the Diplomacy Forum Antalya (ADF2025)

The Chairman of Sudans Transitional Sovereignty Council, Commander-In-Chief of the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and de facto leader of the Ruling Junta, Lt Gen Abdelfattah El Burhan, Has Held Talks with trkiyes President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, as well as prime minister of the libyan Unity, Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh, on the Sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum (ADF2025) in Trkiye on Saturday. The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Sudans, Asli Yusuf, met the secretary general of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent (IFRC), Jagan Chapagain on the sidelines of the same forum.

Declarations via the official Sudan news agency (Suna) claim that El Burhan had interviews with Turkish President Erdogan, focusing on developments in Sudan and efforts to carry out peace, reconstruction and reconstruction, and discuss the most important regional and international developments in the common interest.

El Burhan expressed his appreciation for the positions of Trkiyes in support of Sudan in the regional and international forums, preserving its sovereignty and its territorial integrity, its continuous support for the Sudanese people and providing them with humanitarian assistance during the Sudanese crisis.

The Turkish President welcomed El Buhan's visit, praising distinguished bilateral relations between the two countries, stressing his determination to push them to wider horizons to reach the common interests of the two countries and fraternal peoples, according to Suna's report.

Erdogan reiterated Trkiyes Keenness to continue to support Sudan and support all the efforts that would make security, stability and peace in Sudan, highlighting the support of its countries to the Sudanese people and the government to overcome current challenges.

El Burhan has also had talks with the Prime Minister of the Libyan Government of National Unity, Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh, developed in Sudan, and discussing the most important questions and developments in the common interest.

The meeting stressed the importance of unifying political positions on many questions in the region and supporting efforts to achieve security, stability and peace in Sudan as part of the ADF2025 slogan to restore diplomacy in a divided world.

Friday, El Burhan met President Ilham Aliyev d'Azerbaijan. Reunion approached the means to strengthen and advance bilateral relations between the two countries in all areas, by advancing them towards wider horizons. They also discussed the situation in Sudan and developments on the political scene after the victories obtained by the armed forces, in addition to several questions of joint interest.

The meeting was also followed by the Sudan ambassador to Trkiye, Nadir Youssef and others, says Suna.

El Burhan also met President Julias Maada Bio by Sierra Leone, to discuss bilateral relations.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Sudans, Asli Yusuf, met the secretary general of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Companies (Ifrc), Jagan Chapagain on the touch of the same forum. The meeting discussed the means of improving cooperation between the Government of Sudan and the IFRC in support of the efforts of the National Assembly, the Sudanese Red Crescent, in the humanitarian response continues to the country's emergency situation. Early and reconstruction, emphasizing the creation of conditions for the safe return and worthy of the Sudanese refugees and refugees displaced, in particular after the State has regained control of many regions, including the capital Khartoum.

The Sudanese Minister of Foreign Affairs said that the Sudans are fully committed to facilitating humanitarian work and ensuring the safety of workers in this area, renting the central role played by the company to reach the communities affected in 16 states and 46 localities, where assistance was provided to more than 1.3 million people.

The Minister underlined the need to invest in the rehabilitation of schools, health centers, water and housing networks, and to support the means of subsistence to rehabilitate local communities.

Minister Jusuf also with his Algerian counterpart, Ahmed Attaf on Friday. The two parties discussed the means of strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries and exchanged opinions on regional and international issues of mutual interest. During the meeting, the minister affirmed the depth and strength of fraternal relations between Sudan and Algeria, stressing that they are deeply rooted historical relations based on mutual respect and solidarity.