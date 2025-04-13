



On Sunday, the White House released President Trumps Trumps Report, who declares that Mr. Trump is fully able to perform the functions of the presidency while presenting some conditions, such as high cholesterol, for which he was treated and the report also describes controlled.

The report, written by the president's doctor, Dr. Sean P. Barbabella, says that Trump remains in excellent health and presents excellent cognitive and physical health. He refers to Mr. Trumps frequent victories in golf events as an example of his active lifestyle contributing to his physical and mental well-being.

The report also notes that Mr. Trump has been treated for high cholesterol, skin damage by frequent sun exposure, seasonal allergies and diverticulosis, a condition in which small pockets, called diverticula, are formed in the colon wall. He also underwent cataract surgery for his two eyes and had a Benin colon polyp, according to the report.

Trump, 78, suffered cognitive and cardiology tests during a visit to the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Maryland on Friday. He told journalists that he felt that he was in good shape and had a good heart.

The health report indicates that Mr. Trump has passed a complete neurological examination which has not revealed any anomaly in cognitive function or his mental state. He indicates that he has scored 30 points out of 30 for the cognitive assessment of Montreal, a mental capacity test in which the subjects are invited to perform simple tasks such as drawing a clock that marks a certain time or repeated sentences that are read. A score of 25 or less indicates a cognitive impairment.

It also has detailed results of laboratory tests for cholesterol saying that its cholesterol level was in a normal range and blood counting levels, which its 2023 ratio has not included. It is not clear if the White House would make Dr. Barbabella available to answer questions as Mr. Trump did with his doctors in the past.

The report is the first public accounting of Mr. Trumps Health since his return to the position in January and has become the oldest man ever sworn in as president. He had even been kept basic medical information since he was shot in an assassination attempt in July.

His past medical reports were encountered by skepticism. One of his personal doctors said in 2018 that Trump had personally dictated a note, released under the name of this doctor three years earlier, which described Mr. Trumps blood tension as surprisingly excellent. The note said that Mr. Trump, then presidential candidate, would be the healthiest individual ever elected to the presidency.

Still in 2018, Dr. Ronny L. Jackson, then doctor of the White House, wrote that Mr. Trump was in excellent heart health despite the fact that Mr. Trump has a high level of LDL cholesterol of 143. (The report published on Sunday indicated his LDL level at 51 years.) Cardiologists not affiliated to the White House declared at the time that Mr. Trump revealed that Mr. Trump said that Mr. Mr.

In 2020, Dr. Sean P. Conley, another doctor of the White House, admitted that he had misleaded the public in the case of Mr. Trumps de Covid-19 in order to reflect the optimistic attitude of white houses about the state of presidents.

Trump, a fast food enthusiast, is powered by a heavy diet on ice cream, red meat and soda.

The president considered himself a German and says that he does not drink alcohol or smoke, which was noted in the report. He said he was sleeping about five hours a night. Medical reports described it as 6 feet 3 inches.

The report on Sunday lists it at 224 pounds, nine pounds more than its files from Fulton County prison in Atlanta in 2023, when he was accused of attempting to overthrow his defeat presidential election in 2020 in Georgia.

Presidents are not required to publish their medical records, but they have traditionally done it to show the American public that they are up to their work.

Mr. Trumps Prédeceur, Joseph R. Biden Jr., was 82 years old when he left his duties and was prey to concerns about his age during his candidacy for re -election. Mr. Biden abandoned the race in July.

