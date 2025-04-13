



During the week, speaking on a forum organized by Russian international affairs by the international, the Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergei Awrow will confirm that the preparation of the first invasion of Ukraine on Pen Skales since the start of the invasion of Ukraine official Putin visits to India. The Russian dictator's decision to go to India as much as possible is mainly a goodwill recipient gesture, to take into account, more than the year Narendra Modi takes its first foreign submission after the election in Moscow.

It is not necessary to add that the Indian Prime Minister will also participate in the 16th Summit of the BRICS in Kazan with 24 other bosses of “global stoves”. Meanwhile, the double-faced trade exchange has increased more than 4 times to $ 66 billion. (about $ 250 billion with) in 2024 coverage, a Both parties from the regulation during consumption years of consumption of $ 100 billion. (about 380 billion with). Imports of work, steel and weapons are a lion of this tour, leaving New Delhi a trade deficit growing at $ 57 billion. (about 215 billion with))

Rzdzca India, the extreme right – the Indian People's Party (BJP) is however Determined to keep the “verb” of Russia IndiaDespite the risk of sanctions and damage to reputation.

In the contrary brilliant to the inheritance of their predecessors, focused on internal, affirmed questions, but the reactionary maneuvers of Modi's foreign policy are largely Installed by a niche complex towards Chinawith which his nard constantly compensates for the refuge in the world arena. It should be recalled that the signature contracts of Beijing and Moscow are prohibited without limit only a few weeks before “the special military operation” of Putin. On the other hand, the Hindus had to settle for a “privileged strategic partnership” much less important with the Kremlin, which is almost a transactional character. Daily additional combustion of 1.54 million baryk of Russian crude oil linked to an embargo and to the detriment of several thousand innocent Ukrainian people exist India buys 36% your weapon in RussiaInduits data from the International Institute of Stockholm, he investigates the room (SIPRI). In addition, 65% their existing equipment, including helicopters, Czaby and Myliwka, is Soviet production. EPA / Gavri Grigorov / Spoutnik / Kremlin Pool / Pap Wadimir Putin and Narendra Modi visit the Rosatom companies pavilion in the All -Russian exhibition center. Moscow, July 9, 2024

More than more, Russian Stropple Attacy Energy Rosatom He continues to supervise the maintenance and expansion of the largest Indian power plant in Kudankulwhich provides approximately a third of electricity generated in JDR power plants across the country. DC to strengthen the news from the environment and the Miejcultural, The Ermolivia of Indii Monitors uses the simplistic electronic visa, and even the promenade of the entrance to Cacoive require groups of accredited Indian tourists this year. Currently, the captain of Russian flagship airophot slides downwards 12 regular batch per week between the two countries With direct routes available every day from Moscow to the capital of India, New Delhi, and twice a week also at the popular Goa Holiday Resort. Attitude to tear and go back, it makes the Inie remain if Actually Transit model for Russian emigrants moving to Asia after pre-president. Anti-Western propaganda and Ama of Czowiek rights After the Russian-Ukrainian conflict in 2022, the propaganda stations sponsored by the PassWor The largest English population beyond English. Form the passage of the landscape of local media for having helped the news RT Kremlin in puppies will be tempted to arouse anti-colonial moods by providing to confuse display campaigns in the main metropolises of India, which asks questions such as “why is it still from India as a country of the third world?”, “Will Europe?” and “why the United Kingdom will not come back Diamond Koh-i-Noor? “” Memorial on the Liberty Crisis in India near the current RZDU, which will make this country in 159. In 180 countries and found in Rwni with the Theocractions of the Persian Gulf in the last classification of reporters without borders. The above -mentioned Russian broadcasters avoid any criticism of the BJP. Mark more broadly, Prime Minister Modi is so exemplary of his style on Putin's sole property, e India is under each “Russian without a little and gas”, if it is the capitalism of Kumothery, diversion and anarchy. The pants are clearly worse during his mandate, also the richest 1%. The many Modi administrators are currently controlled by 22.6%. Indian income. The richest of these oligarchw, Mukesh Ambani, derives good benefits from a sustainable war in Ukraine, a 10 -year -old wild agreement, which his refinery was recently with Rosneft For the import of 500,000 OPERY Bary oils per year with a value of around 12 to 13 billion dollars. (approximately 45 to 49 billion dollars with) Last year, his company Reliance Industries will earn more than $ 700 million. (approximately 2.6 billion with) for Lew will sell Russian fossil fuels in the United States. At the same time, his brother, Anil, that a leader in the strengthening of the production of possible native artillery in India and creating many Speks joint ventures with Russian entrepreneurs to produce frigates, underwater circles and air defense systems in the country. Other documents under the video





India can be considered a necessary counterweight when G7 economies are not only trying to reduce its excessive exposure to the Chise market, but will also stop the war army in the Indo-Pacific region. And yet the turbulent past of Modi and deadly achievements as part of the laws of man, help his disclosure Sabo for Zoosze, but not for the pad of actors, like Russia. Due to his silent support for Pogrom in Gudarat in 2002, following which more than 1,000 residents of Musmas died, he was considered as persona non grata And for almost a decade, he refused to enter the United States. As indifference, a follower of Hindutva ideology Modi always trample the rights of Indian religious minorities And it fuels acute divisions in society, which has once been proud of its multi-reactive things. That it was intermediary with worship in 2023. A well -known Sikhien separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjara in Canada, and also with thwarted attacks against Indian members of the United States. In the end, this led to the rejection of Modi's invitation by the first president Joe Biden to celebrate the day of the Republic. Ended with Russian India, enjoy warm relationships with Iran, and even a lot of hall Accept this country in Brics A year ago. Before Donald Trump's withdrawal from a common global action plan (JCPOA) in 2018 and “maximum pressure campaigns”, India would be one of the largest Iranian oil buyers. If it is a logistics, the International Transport Corridor of Pnoc-One Lot 7200 km long, Saint Petersburg with Bombaj through Iran, is a jewel of the Cooperation Crown for the Triad Study between India, Russia and Islamic Republics. The allowance of $ 120 million (around 450 million Z) for the development of the Iraqi port of Czabahar as an integral height of this project, India helps to rehabilitate a very unpopular religious Reim in Tehran, will be a wax in history. The Indian relationship with two is probably the most destabilizing is in the world should be a sufficient reason for the West reflecting again on the “similar” allance in India and the abolition of the consequences of the Ré itself for the fixing and pre-suits of war in Ukraine.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://wiadomosci.onet.pl/swiat/zachod-powinien-sie-zastanowic-czy-premier-indii-narendra-modi-to-sojusznik/yfbq0rz The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos