Trump is “excellent health,” said the White House doctor





Washington's White House doctor Sean Barbabella published a memo detailing the results of President Donald Trump's annual physique on Friday, writing that the president is “excellent health”.

Trump presents “a physical, pulmonary, neurological and general physical function,” wrote Barbabella. “His active lifestyle continues to contribute significantly to his well-being.”

“The president wins over the days include participation in several meetings, public appearances, the availability of the press and frequent victories in golf events,” he continued. “President Trump presents excellent cognitive and physical health and has been adapted to the execution of the homework of the commander -in -chief and the head of state.”

The physique included diagnostic and laboratory tests, according to Barbabella memo. The doctor also consulted fourteen specialized consultants, he added.

Barbabella noted in his summary of the diagnosis that Trump has hidden to his right to hear a ball injury, referring to the attempted assassination to the president of Butler, Pennsylvania, last summer.

The service note said that the results of the heart, lungs, eyes, hearing and abdominal examination were all normal. Its blood pressure was slightly high, at 128/74, and the dermatological examination revealed “some minor sun damage and some benign lesions,” said the note.

His routine laboratory work seemed to be in the normal ranges of blood count, kidney tests, liver and thyroid. Trump cholesterol seemed to be well controlled by drugs and its blood sugar is within normal limits.

The president also underwent “a complete neurological exam”, which did not indicate any anomaly, wrote Barbabella.

Trump has completed Montreal's cognitive assessment, a common screening tool for cognitive disorders which usually takes about 10 minutes, reaching a normal result with a score of 30 out of 30, said Barbabella.

The president previously boasted of his score on this cognitive test, which is designed to assess a slight cognitive disability or early dementia.

It is as if you are going: no one, woman, man, camera, television. So they say, could you repeat this? So I said, yes. So his person, his wife, the man, the camera, television. Okay, that's fine. If you get it to get additional points, Trump said in 2020.

In November, Trump became the oldest president. The file was previously held by Biden, whose age aroused the concerns of voters.

The memo also indicated that Trump has lost 20 pounds since his last physics released in 2020. The memo said that the president weighs 224 pounds with a 28 body mass index, putting him in the overweight category.

The medication of the president listed in memo include cholesterol drugs and aspirin for the prevention of heart disease as well as a topical steroid cream if necessary for his skin.

Megan Lebowitz

Akshay Syal, MD

Yamiche Alcindor and Elyse Perlmutter-Gumbiner contributed.

