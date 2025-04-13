Faced with intense pressure from Wall Street and newly frightened by the alarming decline in the bond market, President Donald Trump largely reversed the course during his world trade war on Wednesday. But for China which happens to be the most important commercial nation in the world and the second most powerful country, Trump has massively increased its punitive prices.

In the space of a week, Trump threw a opening For negotiations that could have calm the dangerous tensions between the United States and China. Instead, the two countries have plunged into a bitter -in -sum struggle for power, growth and dignity. If the conflict persists, the two parties will undergo serious economic pain. Will the global economy face a debilitating uncertainty: will the supply chains simply take place or will they somehow adapt? And even worse, economic tensions could transform military disputes already worrying in something much more disastrous.

The fact that the Trump administration found itself in a confrontation with China is hardly surprising. Not only did Trump entered a trade war with China during his first mandate, but the disparate factions realized the influence around Trump, the conflict with China is desirable in its own right.

A pole of thought is occupied by neoconservatives exasperated as Secretary of State Marco Rubio. For them, the Chinal goal is nothing less than destroying the vitality of American society. The United States represents freedom and thus constitutes an ideological threat to Chinese communist tyranny.

A second group, military realists led by Defense under-secretary for Elbridge Colby policyreject moralizing neoconests. In the eyes of the second groups, China is a threat because, like any great power, it wants to do in the United States what we are already doing: exercising power over economic and military systems in the world to impose our interests.

Then there are nationalists like the Commercial Advisor of the White House, Peter Navarro, who interprets the interdependence between the two countries like Chinese economic assault. They seek to divide the two economies from each other in order to realize their dream of industrial virility of the 1950s. More than that, they demand the exclusion of the Chinese people of American universities and markets on the grounds that they could be under the control of the Communist Party because of brainwashing or an extraterrestrial culture.

Finally, the main economic managers led by Treasury secretary Scott Bessent Believe that China has fueled financial flows in its favor to support an aggressive foreign policy. Only a clear break with open exchanges, they support, can force China in a different direction.

Despite sometimes intense differences in motivation and goals, all these factions find common ground on the confrontation of China. The shared understanding is better summarized by the president of the heritage foundation Kevin Roberts in his Foreword of the 2025 project. China, he maintains, stole our technology, spied on our people and threatened our allies, all with billions of dollars of wealth and military power funded by their access to our market. China has overturned our country's hand in the glove with the globalist elites of Woke Left in large companies, public institutions and popular culture which, by stupidity or malice, have betrayed America. The power must be centralized in the hands of the president, writes Roberts, in order to purge the country of these non -American elements.

The other common thread connecting the different factions is that they all reduce the Uschina relationship to a win-Vainqueur competition. They ridicule the idea that the two countries may have shared interest, such as global economic stability or the resolution of the climate crisis. They ignore the possibility of positive sum -sum relationships, in which economic or cultural exchange could leave the two richer parts.

The president and those around him also reject a shared reform program for the global economy, which could overcome the zero-sum dynamic pushing the United States and China in conflict. This program would not be defined by one side erase the other but by Joint efforts open enough space for each prosperous country.

For example, a global system Labor rights combined with a solid supply of global public goods and considerably widened investments in development would lead to faster and more egalitarian global growth than the current inductor economic system. This is not only desirable in itself, it would also create opportunities for companies in the two countries to develop, even if it reduces the competitive pressures that currently crush American and Chinese workers.

While the economic devastation of his decisions rises, Trump can go back from the edge of China, as he did with other countries. But until the American government cooperates with foreign countries to combat the structural inequalities of the world economy, the danger of a mutually destructive economic war with China and all other countries will continue to loom the United States.