



Chancellor Rachel Reeves stimulates finance available to 20 billion British exporters in order to help companies hammered by Donald Trumps Prices. Money is designed to help them negotiate around the world, including finding new markets outside the United States. Ms. Reeves said: the world is changing, which is why it is more important than ever to support our cutting -edge companies and support them to browse the challenges to come. It has announced additional funding for the financing of British exports, a government body that helps British exporters obtain loans and offers finances to companies abroad buying British goods. The agency, which works with the Department of Affairs and Commerce, also offers insurance to exporters.

Emblematic British brands such as Rolls Royce as well as small businesses have benefited from similar programs. The United Kingdom exports goods worth $ 364 billion each year, as well as services worth 511 billion. The United States is our largest export market for goods, worth 59 billion, followed by Germany. The best product exported to the United States is cars, with sales of 8.3 billion in the 12 months to September 2024. Trump imposed a 10% rate on most British products and a 25% price on cars as well as steel and aluminum products. Affairs and Trade Secretary Jonathan Reynolds said: Our message to British affairs is clear that we were back. This package, supported by the British Business Bank and the United Kingdom Export Finance, will be a crucial blow in the arm for exporters and small businesses that seek to negotiate worldwide.

In a changing world, we must adapt, and as part of our change of change, this government responds. These changes will help stimulate growth support jobs and overeat thousands of businesses around the country. The British Business Bank will also expand its growth guarantee regime of 500 million, which will provide vital funding to small businesses while they seek to invest and grow. This regime offers the lender a guarantee supported by the government of 70% against loans or other types of financing, allowing lenders to support small businesses which would find it difficult to obtain funding by traditional means. The Chancellor and the Secretary of Affairs and Commerce participated last week in the 13th economic and financial dialogue of the United Kingdom, while negotiations on a trade agreement with India continued. The United Kingdom also works on new trade agreements with partners such as Gulf Cooperation Council, South Korea and Switzerland.

