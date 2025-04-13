PTI to form a body of 5 members to decide who will meet Imran in prison – Pakistan





The PTI decided to form a committee of five members to supervise what individuals would meet the former Prime Minister Imran Khan in Rawalpi Adiala prison, he emerged on Sunday.

Imran was arrested in August 2023 in a series of legal affairs which, according to him, were politically motivated. Initially held at Attock prison, he has been incarcerated in Adiala prison since September 26, 2023.

The decision comes in the midst of generalized internal divisions within the PTI on various questions, including meetings with Imran, the allocation of party tickets, internal responsibility and proposed legislation on mines and minerals.

According to a press release published by the central information secretary PTI, Sheikh Waqqas Akram, on X, a meeting of the political committee of the parties took place on Saturday in which several important questions, including the overall situation of the country, were discussed.

He was decided unanimously during the meeting that a committee of five members would be formed [the matter of] meeting [PTI] President Imran Khan announced Akram.

He added that the Committee would compile the list of names of people who are supposed to meet Imran every Tuesday and Thursday.

As far as possible, the approval of the list of the next meeting will be taken from President Imran Khan at the meeting before him, Akram said.

Explaining the process more, Akram said that the list of names would be sent to the prison authorities through one of the three focal lengths appointed by the acting president of Imran PTI, Gohar Ali Khan, Secretary General Salman Akram Raja and the lawyer Intezar Panjhuta.

The information secretary stressed that this was in accordance with the previous orders of the High Court of Islamabad (IHC) as well as directives of the founders of the PTI.

It was specified that no other individual than those on the list will meet President Imran Khan. Anyone doing it would be considered violating party discipline and established rules, noted the declaration.

In the event that the Adiala administration prevented one of the people on the list of meeting Imran, the rest of these people could meet Imran to protest the action, Akram said.

He added that a request, moreover, would be filed immediately against prison officials in such a case.

In particular, added the press release, representatives of the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa where the PTI is in power would be exempt from adhering it to the list of committees.

They would be free to meet President Imran Khan every day and at any time, said Akram, transmitting the decision of the political committees.

Disputes on prison meetings

Last month, the IHC had restored the calendar of meetings twice a week for Imran, while limiting the media interactions after these meetings.

The acting chief judge, Sarfaraz Dogar, leading a bench hearing of three members, 26 petitions linked to the rights to visit imrans and the prison conditions questioned the need for media briefings after the meetings.

Earlier this week, the Adiala administration had prevented Sister Imrans Aleema Khan and other family members from meeting the ex-premier, which also led to a confrontation with the police. However, prison officials authorized a group of five lawyers, including lawyer Gohar Ali Khan and Senator Ali Zafar to meet the PTI chief.

This led to Raja and Gohar being apparently in Loggerheads on the issue of access to Imran.

Raja, who was not allowed to meet Imran either, said that as long as the Imrans sisters were not allowed to meet him, other leaders should also refrain from meeting the former Prime Minister.

Gohar then took the secretary general for the task, questioning his meeting last month when Aleema and others were refused a meeting.

On Thursday, the management of the PTI was prohibited to meet its founder of the party by the authorities of the Adiala prison for the second time this week, despite the order of the IHC.

Party leaders have previously deplored that they do not have access to Imran, while lawyers who are authorized to meet him allegedly give partial messages or twisted messages according to their interests.

