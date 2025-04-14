Imran Khan on divorce with Avantika Malik and Bond with his daughter





Imran Khan and Avantika Malik divorced in 2019. In a recent interaction, the actor discussed what separated them. The Jaane you star … Ya Jaane Na estimated that their relationship would not allow each other the healthiest versions of themselves.

He also opened his dynamic with his daughter, Imara, and how he wanted it to be an open space for her without any fear of judgment.

Credit: Instagram / Imrankhan Imran Khan on what derived him and Avantika Malik aside

During the interaction with Filmfare, Imran spoke of his relationship with Avantika and shared, I entered this relationship when I was very young. I was 19, and in good faith and good intention. But as is sometimes the case with these types of long-term relationships, especially when you start at a very young age, a large part of the dynamics and interpersonal models take place in the way you were a teenager and as you grow, perhaps, I think that all these did not grow and did not evolve and in a way, we did not support each other to be the healthiest version ourselves.

Credit: Instagram / Imrankhan

Imran's daughter, Imara Malik Khan is now 10 years old. During the same interview, Imran also talked about her daughter, and said that my daughter and I established an extremely close and open relationship, which I really wanted to develop and develop my relationship in this way. I wanted her to have a feeling of comfort and security, to have the feeling that I am there for her, I brought her back, but also the feeling that she should feel easy and open to speak to me without fear of judgment.

The actor also shared how his daughter feels likely to open emotionally. She told me about emotional parts of herself. At night, when you put them in bed and the lights are sieved, you have these 5 to 10 minutes of her safe and intimate space where she will tell me about feelings in her heart, and sometimes I was so overwhelmed by the idea, by the fact that she shares this with me. It's invaluable, “added Imran Khan.

Credit: Instagram / Lekhawashington Imran Khan on the way he got linked with girlfriend Lekha Washington

He also talked about how his relationship with Lekha Washington started. Imran Khan said we started to get closer in the first days of Covid. So I have been separated for about a year. At the beginning of 2019, it was when I separated. But this year was fundamentally radiation. I was not really a functional human being that year. At that time (2020), we went to locking and I stayed at home with my mother and daughter Imara.

Credit: Instagram / Imrankhan

He said he had trouble managing daily life without any help during locking. It was also the moment when he and Lekha had started to chat, and she offered to help him with the grocery store and the daily tasks. Imran said that she had supported him and helped him spend the difficult period, and they got closer.

