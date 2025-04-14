



The anti-Brexit demonstrator Steve Bray outside the Westminster Court of First Instance in London, after being authorized to flout a police ban on playing anti-conservative and anti-Brexit music by speakers outside the Parliament in March of last year.



Steve Bray, 56, known as the Brexit stop man, was authorized at the Westminster magistrate court of the fusion of the police to play anti-conservative and anti-Brexit music by speakers outside the parliament. Bray played music on March 20 of last year before the Minister of the bonus, Rishi Sunak arrived for questions from the Prime Ministers. Bray on Monday was not guilty of failed without reasonable excuse to comply with a given direction under the 2011 law on the prohibited activities of the police and social responsibility of the police. After the verdict, the accused, wearing a short -sleeved and white sleeve shirt, looked at his supporters in the public gallery, one of whom gave him a boost. Police approached Bray on traffic island around 11:20 a.m., a few minutes before Mr. Sunak arrived before the Prime Ministers' questions, gave him a card and an opinion which warned that it was prohibited to play the speakers in the controlled area under a regulation, the court learned. Music has taken up intermittently and shortly after 12:33 p.m. Anti-Brexit demonstrator Steve Bray arrives at the Westminster magistrate court in London.



Bray, from Port Talbot, in the south of Wales, who represented himself, denied the accusation and told a previous hearing that playing music was part of his fundamental right to protest and that they were played sporadically rather than all day. The Muppets and Dark Vader themes were used as the Prime Minister have happened, which we have always done for Rishi, apparently, a fan of Star Wars, the activist in court told. His trial previously heard that Bray had told the police that their card, illustrating where he could not use the speakers, was incorrect. Anti-Brexit activist Steve Bray has a huge speaker and plays music outside Downing Street while Boris Johnson announced his resignation in 2022.



Images carried on the body presented Bray, wearing a high -end yellow and blue hat, saying several times to the police that you have the bad card. He said that it was obsolete and that the officers learned that by asking someone higher in the chain of command. When he was told that he was not allowed to play there, Bray stuck his fingers in his ears and said: No, it is not, it is not the case, not here, this is not wrong here, learned the court. I know what I cannot do, he said, suggesting that the police will stick it where the sun does not shine before lighting a cigarette and looking away. Several witnesses described in court the negative impact of Brays music, heard to sixth floor in neighboring buildings, after which the defendant apologized. Bray is known to play music to protest around Westminster, including D: Reams things can only improve at Downing Street's doors when Mr. Sunak announced the general elections in the pouring rain last May.

