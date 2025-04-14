Trump reports new rates on fleas, calling temporary exclusions





President Trump reported on Sunday that he would continue new prices on powerful computer chips within smartphones and other technologies, just two days after his administration has excluded a variety of high import tax electronics that recently applied goods arriving from China.

The push occurred while Mr. Trump's best economic advisers rushed to explain their exchange strategy, after insisting for weeks not to protect the company or industry from one of the fees they have taken with the aim of resetting American trade relations.

The stay for technological companies has arrived in the form of a customs and border protection rule published on Friday evening which spared high-tech imports from Mr. Trumps, the so-called reciprocal rates, including those of China. While the president has interrupted a set of punitive samples on nearly 60 countries last week, his administration took front with a new 145% tax on Chinese exports, announcing it after Beijing has repaired the United States.

Exclusions from the CBP rule covered a large list of products, like computers, smartphones, modems and flash players, and it has represented a major victory for Apple and other American technology giants, which are based on Chinese factories to help make important components and popular devices. Apple leaders had even been in contact with Trump administration officials on Chinese prices in recent days, according to two people who know the business efforts. The company refused to comment.

But Sunday, Trump and his best aids threw the exemptions in a different light, supervising them like a temporary break while the government is preparing more targeted import taxes on key technologies. The administration should take the first step towards the promulgation of new prices next week, opening an investigation to determine the effects of imports of semiconductors on national security.

The approach seems to reflect the process that has given Trumps' prices on other specific products and sectors, including the high costs it has imposed on foreign cars and automotive parts this year. On social networks, the president pointed out on Sunday that the scope of his next survey would be wide, taking a look at semiconductors and the entire electronics supply chain in the next surveys on national security prices.

No one launches unjust trade sales and non -monetary pricing barriers, which other countries have used against us, in particular not China which, by far, treats the worst! Trump added.

Howard Lunick, the trade secretary, said ABC earlier on Sunday that Trump could announce new prices during the month or two that would not only target semiconductors but also pharmaceutical imports, another priority for administration.

Kevin Hassett, director of the National Economic Council of the White House, told CNNS State of the Union that some of these high -tech imports would be subject to their own prices, separated from those widely imposed on countries in response to their business practices.

Semiconductors are an important element of many defense equipment, added Hassett, saying that I don't think something should really be a surprise.

And Jamieson Greer, the representative of the American trade, described CBSS's decision to the nation as a mechanical change, saying semiconductors that it is not that they will not be subject to prices but that they do themselves under a different diet.

The Trump administration had already excluded various types of semiconductors from reciprocal prices from April 2. But chaotic changes in prices and exclusions in recent days have allowed companies that depend on trade with China. Some investors and heads of management have publicly praised the decision to resume the prices on electronics, which represent approximately a quarter of American imports from China.

A desire to adjust a strategy based on new facts and data is a sign of the strength of a leader, Bill Ackman, the general manager of the Hedge Fund Pershing Square, wrote on social networks. This is not an indication of weakness.

However, there does not seem to be a rapid end to the trade conflict with China in sight. And the potential of new rates on fleas has threatened to throw another blow on the technology industry, even if major lobbying groups representing Intel, Nvidia and other companies have encouraged the Trump administration to conclude commercial transactions which, ultimately, falling from the trade barriers worldwide.

Asked about the possibility of prices to come on Chips on Saturday, Trump said, I will give you this answer on Monday.

Well very precise, he added. But took a lot of money. As a country, took a lot of money.

Dan Ives, Wedbush Securities analyst, said in a note on Sunday to investors that mass confusion created by this flow of new constants of the White House is dizzying for industry and investors and creating massive uncertainty and chaos for companies trying to plan their supply chain, inventory and their request.

In the end, new taxes on flea imports could make more expensive for American companies to produce smartphones and other devices, reducing their profits or forcing them to increase the prices of American consumers. For Apple, in particular, TAT's chickadee between the United States and China has caused the technology to lose more than $ 770 billion in market capitalization in the first days of Mr. Trumps Trade War.

Since then, the two nations have continued to retaliate against each other, lowering financial markets around the world in the face of persistent and costly confrontation. American consumers even seemed to rush to buy new iPhones last week, providing for a prolonged trade conflict could increase prices.

