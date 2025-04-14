Puan: Silaturahmi Minister of the Prabowo cabinet in Jokowi good things





Sinpo.id – The President of the Indonesian Parliament, Puan Maharani, assessed that the friendship led by a number of ministers from the president of the Prabowo suffered with the 7th president of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi) was a good thing. In addition, friendship took place as part of Eid. “The rally during Eid will be very good,” said Puan in the Parliament complex, Jakarta, on Monday, April 14, 2025. On this occasion, Puan also rejected the question of the twin sun which appeared after the friendship of the ministers of the Red and White Cabinet at the Jokowi residence. “The current president, President PRABOWO SUBIANTO,” he said. Previously, a number of ministers from the presidential cabinet Prabowo suffered visited the solo to meet Joko Widodo at the time of Aid Al -Fitri 2025. Several ministers who participated, including the Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources, Bahlil Lahadalia, coordinating the Minister of the Food Division Zulkifli Hasan and the Minister of Population and Family Development of Wihaji. Then, also frequented the president of the National Economic Council Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, Minister of the Cooperative Budi Arie, Minister of Finance Sri Mulyani, the coordinated minister of human development and Pratikno culture, the assistant minister of internal affairs Bima Arya and the Minister of Health Budi Gunadi Sadikin.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://sinpo.id/detail/94591/puan-silaturahmi-menteri-kabinet-prabowo-ke-jokowi-hal-baik The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos