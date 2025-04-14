Prices prevail to worsen poverty





President Donald Trumps Plan Tariff has shaken Wall Street, alarmed the trade partners of the United States and has scared the Americans to check their retirement accounts.

He was also extremely confusing: after having announced that he would implement steep rates at all levels (for reasons that did not make much sense), Trump fell some of the prices before they were put into force. However, he still led a trade war with China, and the rate rates on many other countries remain much higher than they were before the start of this whole saga.

Throughout this, Trump and his allies suggested that even if the prices hurt Wall Street, they will have a positive effect for small businesses on Main Street. The logic is that it is only the rich who have actions and have 401 (k) s, and therefore feel pain on the plunging market.

But it is not true, and it is not only Wall Street that will suffer from these prices. Just because the prices are always bad. As I wrote last week, prices can be used for good if they are implemented closely and strategically to help support certain industries, which is why certain unions support the idea of ​​harder rates. But Trumps' plan is far too wide, and it is not clear what he even hopes to achieve with them.

In reality, the people who will be most affected by Trumps' prices are poor. This is true for low -wage workers who could lose a job in developing countries around the world, factories reduce or close due to the negative effect of trade prices. This is also true for low-income families in the United States, for at least two reasons.

How the prices prevail over low -income Americans

There are two ways whose prices will injure low -income people:

The first and most obvious the impact of Trumps prices is that they will increase prices on daily goods. The prices act as a consumption tax, a direct debit that people finally pay on the cash counter because companies will probably increase their prices to compensate for their price invoices. Unlike income taxes, which are adjusted according to the quantity of cleaning, everyone will pay the same rate on the same good.

According to the LAB budget of the University of Yale, which analyzed the impact of the original prices that Trump announced more than a week ago, the average American household would be taken about $ 3,800. For the lowest with the lowest income, the increase in the cost of living imposed by the prices is less than about $ 1,700 in part because their overall expenses are lower.

But they will always pay a larger share of their income for price increases. The 10% of lower households per income, for example, would spend 4% of their disposable income on prices, while the highest 10% will only pay 1.6%. (If Trump fully reverse some of its prices, the impact will be smaller but the overall trend will be the same: low -income people will wear the largest burden.)

The second potential impact of prices concerns the health of the broader economy. When Trump announced his original price plan on what he called the Liberation Day, economic forecasts immediately showed an increase in the probability of a recession. Economists also feared that new prices do not make stagflation a combination of high inflation, increase in unemployment and stagnant economic growth.

When Trump paused on the implementation of some of his prices, Goldman Sachs withdrew his recession forecasts. But given the high prices still in place and the instability of the global financial markets, a recession is still on the table.

And if a recession materializes, then low -income families will withstand the weight. During recessions, the number of people in poverty increases; Between 2007 and 2009, during the large recession, the number of people living below the poverty line increased by almost 5 million. The job market can also be a bigger challenge for low -income people. Not only can employment loss sometimes lead to long -term unemployment, but workers without university degrees who tend to gain less than workers trained by the university to start are more likely to find new jobs that have lower than before.

The good news is that all this is reversible. The bad news is that it is largely based on the change of opinion, but as we have seen this week, it is always a possibility.

There are two other avenues for change.

The first is Congress: before Trump returned his promises from the Liberation Day, at least seven Republican senators signed a bipartite bill to set the limits of the presidents authority to impose prices. It is unlikely that it works, in part because the bill is still below 60 votes, it would need to pass the Senate, and because the sudden assets have softened part of the decline that its original price plan has received.

The second is the courts: the federal courts could potentially eliminate Trumps' prices, which are unpopular even in certain right circles. A libertarian group, for example, has already filed a complaint against Trump, saying that he is poorly used his emergency powers.

But the fastest and most likely change can only come from Trump himself, and it is difficult to predict what hell does then. In the meantime, his last price policy shows exactly where the priorities prevail: the tax increases for the poor and the tax reductions for the rich.

