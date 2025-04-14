Pakistan Tehreek-e-insaf announces a new policy for meetings with Imran Khan





Islamabad [Pakistan]April 14: Pakistan Tehreek-e-insaf (PTI) has described a new policy for meetings with former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is currently imprisoned in a prison, the Express Tribune reported.

In a press release published following a political committee meeting, PTI said that a committee of five members would be set up to manage and approve the list of people authorized to meet Khan.

The list will be finalized every Tuesday and Thursday and provided to the penitentiary authorities through one of the three designated focal people: Salman Akram Raja, Gohar Ali Khan or Intizar Panjhotha, reported the Express Tribune. The PTI warned that no person outside the approved list would be allowed to meet the founder of PTI. Any member who violates this rule will be considered to violate party discipline.

If prison officials do not allow approved visitors, the remaining committee members will protest by meeting Khan collectively. In such cases, the Imran Khan party has announced that it would deposit a petition for Officials, the Express Tribune reported. The PTI also said that representatives of the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would be exempt from this rule and that they can visit Khan at any time without approval from the Committee.

The PTI's decision comes after a Rift emerged in the party leadership on access to the founder of the Imran Khan party, after his sisters were prohibited from visiting Adiala prison on Tuesday while a group of lawyers was authorized to carry out a planned meeting, Dawn reported.

According to party sources, prison administration prevented Aleema Khan and other family members from meeting the former Prime Minister on April 8. However, five lawyers, including lawyer Gohar Ali Khan and lawyer Ali Zafar, were allowed to meet Imran Khan in prison.

This decision aroused strong criticism from the secretary general of the PTI Salman Akram Raja, who was also not allowed to meet Khan. The PTI had submitted a list of six lawyers for the meeting in accordance with the orders of the High Court of Islamabad authorizing two visits per week, but the name of Raja was removed from the final list approved by the prison staff.

The High Court of Islamabad had ordered Khan to be authorized to meetings every Tuesday and Thursday and attributed the responsibility for coordination to Salman Akram Raja. After being denied access, Raja said Tuesday evening that those who are not on the approved list should not meet Khan and that “Imran Khan's sisters were not allowed to meet him, other leaders should also refrain from meeting the former Prime Minister”.

