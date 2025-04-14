



The virtual nationalization of British steel – and with it probably releasing zero net targets – is not only a moral victory for Nigel Farage, but also a sign of the reform of the United Kingdom which stimulates the agenda of this Labor government. If a reform had not underlined the fate of British steel with Scanthorpe recently, it is undeniable that parliament would never have been recalled. The conservatives are left to rush, because their zero net program has helped undermine the British steel industry for years, while the need to import coal from Japan – rather than using CUMBRIE coal – can be attributed to policies by former conservative and current governments.

The best reform notes. The insurgent party – in progress for the victory in the by -election of Runcorn and likely to win big, in the local elections of May – knows that its opportunity resides not only to divide the right vote, but to suck the support of the work. Indeed, the simple fact of taking votes from the Conservatives could be a gift at work. But – taking into account the growing support of reform in traditional work hearts and the emergence of countless marginals with three national ways – the reform knows that it only wins by taking votes from the party of Sir Keir Starmer. The previous “Thatcherism Redux” of the reform of the reform does not give way to more interventionist policies. Supporters of the Red Wall are patriots but patriots who want the government to be more for ordinary workers. These are voters who love their country, want solid borders and more severe convictions, but who also like the NHS, believe in state ownership on foreign take -out dishes and who want to see the government support the strategic local industry. The Labor Party knows that he must counter the threat of reform by directly calling on these voters, such as those of Runcorn or the Wales (where, in both cases, the reform should beat the work). If that means to abandon the appreciated policies of Islington Liberals – like Net Zero – Well that's how popcorn jumps.

However, this is where the risk of work lies. The Greens and Lib Dems are ready to win these voters and perhaps even the Conservatives who want their chances. But the work now realizes that the fading threat is real, the polls showing a reform equally, fractionally behind or ahead of the work. And where are the Conservatives? After fourteen years of failure – and to have denounced the British steel industry to a loved story while roughly removing the British borders – Boris Johnson's party is in plates. Understandable that Farage has rejected the openings of the conservative chief of the Tory Kemi Badenoch for transactions at the local council, the knowledge of very well reform would be marred by the association, and rather benefit from clear blue water between itself and the conservative party. To be clear, the almost nationalization of British steel must also be seen in the context of Donald Trump's prices, as well as the growing antipathy for Chinese property of a strategically important industry. But, without the fading and the reform that breathes the neck of work, the Parliament would never have been recalled and the government would not now be in effective control of British steel. Sir Keir Starmer is perhaps the British Prime Minister, but Nigel Farage quickly becomes the viewfinder of British politics, with a victory reform in May and an even greater power in the coming years.

