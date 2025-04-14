



Publisher's note: The article was corrected to indicate that Trump said that Biden should never have allowed the war to start, not military aid.

US President Donald Trump described Russia's deadly attack on Russia on April 13 “terrible”, but suggested that it had been led by “error” without explaining how it came to the conclusion.

“I think it was terrible, and I was told that they made a mistake, but I think it is a horrible thing. I think the whole war is a horrible thing … because this war started is an abuse of power,” said Trump when he was asked for the Russian strike.

“It is the war of (former American president Joe).

Russia targeted Sumy in a deadly attack on April 13, killing at least 34 years old and leaving 117 people injured. European leaders condemned the Sunday branch attack, describing it as appalling and “heartbreaking”.

Trump described the attack on Sumy as an “error”, but told journalists to question Russia when he was asked to develop.

“This war is a shame. Millions of people are dead who should be alive. Cities are destroyed throughout Ukraine. All culture has disappeared. It is most certainly very seriously injured,” said Trump.

“You know that the chapels, the churches, the spirals, all the things they had in Ukraine were among the most beautiful in the world. Most of them were overthrown and exploded in a million pieces.”

Trump reiterated the past remarks that war on the Russia level against Ukraine would not occur under his direction.

“(M) The Ilons of Persons would be alive, except for the fact that the elections were faked because this war would never have started and (Russian President Vladimir) Putin would never have started this war,” said Trump.

The American president told journalists that he wanted to put an end to the Russian war against Ukraine.

“I'm just trying to stop him so that we can save a lot of lives. They happen to be a Ukrainian and Russian life, but all I want to do is stop him,” said Trump.

The United States previously carried out separate talks with Ukraine and Russia in Saudi Arabia to reach a cease-fire. On April 6, Zelensky said Russia rejected an unconditional ceasefire because it wanted to continue launching missile strikes from the Black Sea.

Moscow has shown signs that he does not want to move forward on a peace agreement with Ukraine. Russian authorities have listed maximalist requests in cease-fire negotiations with Ukraine and the United States

Ukraine has already accepted a full 30-day ceasefire offered by the United States, affirming on March 11 that kyiv was ready if Russia also accepts the conditions. So far, Moscow has refused.

Everything was black Russia strikes in downtown Sumy filled with people on Sundays of the branches, killing dozens

The scorched shell of a red bus lied in the center of Sumy after Russia launched two ballistic missiles taken from City on April 13, no passenger survived, said Anna Shpurik, local media journalist, Cukr in kyiv independent after the attack. There are only some of the

