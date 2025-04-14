Donald Trump on Russia's strike on the Sumy of Ukraine who killed 34





Washington:

US President Donald Trump said on Sunday that a Russian strike on the Ukrainian city of Sumy who killed at least 34 people was “a horrible thing”.

“I think it was terrible. And I was told they made a mistake. But I think it's a horrible thing. I think the whole war is a horrible thing,” Trump told journalists on the Air Force One when he returned to Washington.

Invited to clarify what he meant by an “error”, Trump said that “they made a mistake … You will ask them” – without specifying who he meant.

The National Security Council of the US leader (NSC) had already described on Sunday the Russian strike “a clear and brutal reminder of the reasons why President Donald Trump's efforts to try to end this terrible war arrive at a crucial moment”.

Neither Trump nor the White House called Moscow having been the author of the attack, although Secretary of State Marco Rubio previously presented condolences to the “victims of the horrible Russian missile attack against Sumy”.

Sumy's strike occurred two days after the American presidential envoy Steve Witkoff went to Russia to meet President Vladimir Putin and push Trump's efforts to end the war.

On Sunday, Zelensky urged the American president to visit his country to better understand the devastation formulated by the invasion of Russia.

“Please, before all kinds of decisions, all kinds of forms of negotiations, come and see people, civilians, warriors, hospitals, churches, destroyed or dead children,” said the Ukrainian leader in an interview broadcast on the American network CBS.

(With the exception of the title, this story has not been published by NDTV staff and is published from a unionized flow.)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ndtv.com/world-news/donald-trump-on-russias-strike-on-ukraines-sumy-that-killed-34-horrible-thing-mistake-8159012

