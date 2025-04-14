The Jokowi camp denies the accusation of false diploma: it's misleading!





Monday April 14, 2025 – 18:17 WIB

Jakarta, alive The 7th legal team of the Indonesian presidential lawyer Joko Widodo (Jokowi) again denied the question of the false diploma. He stressed that the accusation of false diplomas was not true and misleading. Read also: Many ministers Prabowo Sowan in Jokowi during Eid, the palace denies that there is a twin sun “The accusations concerning the false diploma Mr. Joko Widodo (Jokowi) are incorrect and it is very misleading,” said the legal advisor to President Jokowi, Yakup Hasibuan at a press conference at the Senayan Golf Club, Jakarta, on Monday, April 14, 2025. Yakup made sure that the Jokowi diploma as a diploma from Gadjah Mada University (UGM) was there and original. The University of Gadjah Mada (UGM) has also confirmed the authenticity of the diploma. Read also: Jokowi said about the solo residents' trial concerning the sale of esemka cars “The diploma of Mr. Joko Widodo is there, original and is clearly confirmed by the University of Gajah Mada as an authorized agency,” he said. https://www.youtube.com/watch? Read also: The Prabowo cabinet minister still Sowan in Jokowi, the Democrats underline that there is no twin sun “It was also transmitted by the dean forestry and the chancellor himself confirmed,” he continued. Not only did that, Yakup also said that the Jokowi diploma had been used and confirmed by the Kpud and the Kpu of the Republic of Indonesia when they appeared for the mayor of Solo, the governor of Jakarta and the President of the Republic of Indonesia. “So this has been confirmed for a long time and so far, there have never been any problems,” he added. The Twin Sun number appeared after the Minister of Signature in Jokowi, Puan: the current president Prabowo The emergence of the problem of “Twin Sun” was due to a number of prabowo friendly ministers at the house of the 7th president of Ri Jokowi solo during Eid al-Fitr. Viva.co.id April 14, 2025

