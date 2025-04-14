Avoid cultural wars, the outgoing president of regulators recounts charitable organizations





C charitable organizations should avoid being distracted by cultural wars, said the president of the outgoing charitable commission Orlando Fraser One of his latest interviews before leaving his role . Fraser, who moves on April 25, told Times that the Commission receives many complaints concerning the “wokery” of charity organizations, but they are generally related to its regulatory discount. “But if a charitable organization decides that it is not so much a charity but an engine for social progress, we can intervene,” he said. “Rainbow LANYARDS FOR National Trust Employees not something on which we would intervene. “But trustee must consider the reputation of their charity and be careful. If they go too far, they could find that they lose support. Museums and galleries must think of their labeling. “Charitable organizations would make it better to avoid being distracted by cultural wars, to calm down and to focus on collisions for their ends.” Meanwhile, the commission defended the interim replacement of Fraser, Mark Simms, after the Daily Mail published an article accusing him of “partisanry”. Politicization of charitable organizations Fraser, who has been the chairman of the commission since 2022, told the newspaper that his most difficult task was to control the politicization of charities. “When I arrived, there was a lot of uncertainty and arguments on the manifest political campaign. I decided to set clear limits, “he said. “The political campaign can occur in the pursuit of your services, but this must be done in a measured and respectful way, not as the aggression you see in politics. “It seems to have composed the temperature and the complaints in half.” In his interview, Fraser was asked if artistic organizations should focus on the correction of past ailments such as slavery among their original donors. “It all depends on how it is done. I don't think most people are anti-British or anti-our past, “he said. “I went out with some of our charitable organizations in Romania and I saw a great pride of what this country does in international aid.” Temporary chair criticized for former social media publications In the meantime, the Daily Mail reported yesterday This director general of P3 charity, SIMMS, previously published on politicians on social networks, in particular the praise of Labor MP Jess Phillips and the criticism of former Prime Minister Boris Johnson. The article includes a comment from the secretary to Shadow Justice, Robert Jenrick, who said: “When we have charitable organizations accused of links with the Iranian regime and the distribution of extremism, the work of the commission of the charitable organization must be beyond reproaching.” In response, the Commission said that Simms had made standard statements during his appointment, which understood that he had no “significant political activity” in the past five years. A regulator spokesperson told civil society: “The charity is fair, balanced and independent in its regulation of charitable organizations. “Mark has been a member of the board of directors for two years and has a very clear understanding of the role and its responsibilities.”

