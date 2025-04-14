In Cakung-Cilincing-Tanjung Priok many extorties











Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – Logistics entrepreneurs will face a heavy load with an increase in toll rates on 38 roads in 2025. In addition, the problem of illegal samples and wheelbarrows also adds to the burden because the logistics costs increase. Extortion occurs in many regions, including in the Jakarta region like Tanjung Priok. “From Cakung-Cilincing-Priok, we are tired. We also want to live comfortably, yes. So, during this trip, there is no more extortion, the planned increase in toll roads, then the extortion is not eradicated,” said CNBC Intonesia on Monday (4/14/2025). It was considered that it was detrimental to business players because logistics costs have become more expensive. Even if logistical costs in Indonesia are relatively high compared to other countries. “So (extortion) The burden of the government, this transport becomes heavier, therefore. Although the purchasing power of our customers does not go up. Because it increases the price of goods, it does not compete in the world,” said Mahendra. Photo: Tanjung Priok atmosphere, North Jakarta (CNBC Indonesia / Muhammad Sabki)

A number of loading and unloading trucks have crossed the TJ Priok region, Jakarta, Friday 11/6. The practice of illegal samples (extortion) is always endemic in the port area of ​​Tanjung Priok, North Jakarta. As recognition of several drivers to President Joko Widodo on Thursday (16/6/2021), during the visit of the Indonesian main port yesterday. The blue necklace complained, not linked to the problem of the gravity of the work in which it was involved, but to the actions of the thug as well as the illegal samples which often occur. He hoped that the authorities could further strengthen the security of the port area. In addition, his party also hopes that there is a transparency of shipping costs for all activities. From the dialogue led by truck drivers with President Joko Widodo yesterday, the practice of the viochy occurred when the road was blocked where the thugs went up to the truck, then pointing the sickle to the driver to be asked for money. As for extortion occurred in a number of deposits. The truck driver was invited to RP. 5,000 – RP. 15,000 so that loading and unloading can be more accelerated. If it is not paid, the loading and unloading work will be slowed down. This happened at the deposit of PT Greating Fortune Container and PT Dwipa Kharisma Mitra Jakarta. The observations of the CNBC Indonesia on the ground while in the JICT zone rarely seemed attractive for the attraction of the extortion banners arrested in the region where the trucks were released. On the side of the TJ Priok road in the direction of TJ Cilincing in the direction of cilming, there was also no visible Keek parking at the side of the road from the fungal cases of extortion. Photo: Tanjung Priok atmosphere, North Jakarta (CNBC Indonesia / Muhammad Sabki)A number of loading and unloading trucks have crossed the TJ Priok region, Jakarta, Friday 11/6. The practice of illegal samples (extortion) is always endemic in the port area of ​​Tanjung Priok, North Jakarta. As recognition of several drivers to President Joko Widodo on Thursday (16/6/2021), during the visit of the Indonesian main port yesterday. The blue necklace complained, not linked to the problem of the gravity of the work in which it was involved, but to the actions of the thug as well as the illegal samples which often occur. He hoped that the authorities could further strengthen the security of the port area. In addition, his party also hopes that there is a transparency of shipping costs for all activities. From the dialogue led by truck drivers with President Joko Widodo yesterday, the practice of the viochy occurred when the road was blocked where the thugs went up to the truck, then pointing the sickle to the driver to be asked for money. As for extortion occurred in a number of deposits. The truck driver was invited to RP. 5,000 – RP. 15,000 so that loading and unloading can be more accelerated. If it is not paid, the loading and unloading work will be slowed down. This happened at the deposit of PT Greating Fortune Container and PT Dwipa Kharisma Mitra Jakarta. The observations of the CNBC Indonesia on the ground while in the JICT zone rarely seemed attractive for the attraction of the extortion banners arrested in the region where the trucks were released. On the side of the TJ Priok road in the direction of TJ Cilincing in the direction of cilming, there was also no visible Keek parking at the side of the road from the fungal cases of extortion. Consequently, entrepreneurs ask the government and the authorities to act immediately in the eradication of extortion. Do not let the suspicion arise not to eradicate extortion for a long time because those responsible for the application of laws also participated in “colds”. Employers claim that extortion is more and more disturbing. “Usually, if they have climbed it to the point of taking containers, there are many container deposits there. So, if the container wants to export it, we take empty containers in the container deposit. After taking, we said, bring it to the factory to be filled. The cost of extortion varies, some are affected by RP. 20,000 at RP. 100,000, even more. The number increases during loading and unloading is more and more congested. “On export days, export holidays are generally Thursday, Friday, on Friday, on Saturday, generally after lunch,” said Mahendra. (Phim / wur) Watch the video below: Video: CSOS Ask ThR, Wamenag calls Indonesian culture

