Read the report of the doctor for President Trump's physical examination





President Trump on the way to the golf course earlier this month – Image Gracious CSPAN

West Palm Beach, Florida (AP) The doctor of Donald Trump said that the oldest elected president is “fully in good shape” to serve as commander -in -chief as the White House results on the recent physical examination of Trump on Sunday. 78 -year -old Trump has been a lighter 20 pounds since his exam as president in 2020 showed it on the verge of obesity. Click here to read the report or see it below

His doctor, the captain of the Navy Sean Barbabella, cited an “active way of life” which “continues to contribute considerably” to the well-being of the Republican president. Trump is 79 years old on June 14.

In a three -page summary of the full exam on Friday, the doctor said that Trump was “entirely able to perform the functions of the commander -in -chief and the head of state”. Trump weighed 224 on the balance sheet, against 244 in this physique over four years ago.

The summary noted that Trump had already undergone cataract surgery on both eyes, but did not include date or dates. A current procedure in aging people, surgery generally consists in eliminating a cloudy eye lens and replacing it with an artificial lens to help eliminate vision.

In July 2024, according to the report, then the candidate Trump had a colonoscopy who found a benign polyp and the condition called diverticulosis. It is a current condition in which the walls of the intestine weaken with age. This can lead to inflammation, although most people with it do not encounter any problems.

Trump has again successfully completed a cognitive evaluation test in Montreal, a short screening test to assess different brain functions, wrote Barbabella. The test includes recalling a list of pronounced words and listening to a list of random numbers and repeating them behind, among other questions.

Known under the name of Moca, it is the same test as Trump in 2018, and then told an interview in which he described the recitation of a list of words in order: “Person. Woman. Man. Camera. TV.”

The president was also screened on Friday for depression and anxiety, and had normal scores on questionnaires for these conditions, according to the report.

Trump is perhaps the oldest person elected to the highest post in the nation, but he is four years late on the Democrat Joe Biden, who was 82, when his presidential mandate ended in January.

Barbabella wrote that Trump remains in “excellent health” with a cardiac, pulmonary, neurological and general “robust” physical function.

The doctor said that Trump's days include participation in several meetings, public appearances, media availability and “frequent victories of golf events”. Trump is a passionate golfer who said he had recently won tournaments played in clubs he owns in Florida

Trump cholesterol levels have improved over time, helped by Rosuvastatin and Ezetimibe drugs.

At its physique in January 2018, its total cholesterol was 223. At the beginning of 2019, reading arrived at 196 and it was 167 in 2020. Today, it is 140. Ideally, total cholesterol should be less than 200.

Its blood pressure was 128 out of 74. This is considered high, and people in this situation are likely to develop high blood pressure unless measures are taken to control the condition.

Trump has a heart rate at a rest of 62 beats per minute, in accordance with previous tests. A heart rate at normal rest for adults varies from 60 beats to 100 beats per minute, and generally, a lower rate implies better cardiovascular shape.

Trump also takes aspirin, which can reduce the risk of heart attack and stroke.

The examination has found damage to the minor sun to Trump's skin and some benign lesions, but no lesions or growth concerning. He also confirmed the scars on Trump's right ear of a ball injury during an assassination attempt to a butler campaign rally in Pennsylvania in July 2024.

Barbabella carried out and supervised Trump's medical exam and said that he included diagnostic and laboratory tests in addition to consultations with 14 specialists.

Barbabella is a doctor of the marine decorated specializing in emergency and tactical medicine and served several service visits to Iraq and Afghanistan. He has a Purple Heart and a Legion of Merit Award, two of the highest honors in the army.

Barbabella is also the third consecutive osteopathic doctor to serve as a doctor with the president, according to the doctor of Biden and one of the doctors who took care of Trump during his first mandate. Barbabella directed a naval health clinic in Havelock, North Carolina, before Trump hits him for work.

The writer Associated Press Jonathan Poet in Philadelphia contributed to this report.

