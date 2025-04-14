Trump watches the UFC fighting in Miami with Musk and a handful of cabinet members





Trump's allegiance to the UFC aligns with a substantial part of its base.

According to VOX reports based on the IMG Arena sports data site, 75% of UFCS fans are men, and 88% of these men are aged 18 to 44. During the previous elections, all ages again helped Trump, in particular the young demography of Men that former President Joe Biden won in 2020.

He was joined Ringside by the podcastor Joe Roganwho officially launched his support behind Trump after carrying out an hour-long interview with him on the countryside and the richest person in the world, Elon Musk, drugging rumors that he and the president may be on withdrawals. Musk brought one of his 14 children. FBI director Kash Patel, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, National Intelligence Director, Tulsi Gabbard, and the secretary of health and social services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and his wife, actress Cheryl Hines, were also near Trump.

In a moment that gained ground online, Trump seemed to be snob hines. When he arrived, Trump tried to shake hands Kennedys, although he looked in the other direction. Trump then went to the outstretched hand of Mrs. Hines, shifting his gaze before her entirely despite her appearance, Haberman reported. Hines looked at her hand and then her husband, apparently confused. While Kennedy and Hines then headed for Trump and spoke cordially, the video launched an online discussion.

The main event of the evening was a league battle between the former Australian champion Alexander Volkanovski and the Brazilian fighter Diego Lopes, who was fighting for the title of featherweight champion. Volkanovski won.

After the fights, Trump returned to Palm Beach. He visited the state ten times since he was sworn in playing golf in one of his private clubs.

