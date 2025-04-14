



Indonesia has officially expressed its interest in joining the fifth generation of cutting -edge hunting development initiative a strategic decision on the point of deepening defense cooperation between the two countries. President PRABOWO SUBIANTO presented the proposal directly to its Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip ErdoganDuring a bilateral meeting in Ankara earlier this month. In addition to the hunting program, the Indonesian leader has also raised the prospect of future collaboration in underwater development. Turkey is in the advanced stages of the development of its first native hunting plane, Kaan, with Turkish aerospace industries (TAI) leading the ambitious project. The plane finished its inaugural flight in 2024 and should soon enter the initial production. During its first flight, the Kaan reached an altitude of 8,000 feet (2,438 meters) and a speed of 230 knots (153 miles / 425 kilometers per hour). In a later test, the prototype exceeded this performance, climbing at 10,000 feet (3,048 meters) for more than 14 minutes. Better than F-35 Although it is officially designated as a fifth generation fighter, Tai said that Kaan would incorporate sixth generation capacities, including many modest teams. It will also be equipped with an active electronic numbering radar (AESA) for improved detection and follow-up, as well as a 360-degree situational consciousness activated by advanced electro-optical systems. Tai General Manager Basic kotil previously assertive That Kaan exceeds the F-35 in several key areas. He cited the capacity of Turkish jets to wear up to 10 tonnes of ammunition, much more than the payload of 6 F-35S. He also underlined the Kaans twin design, offering a separate advantage over his monomotor American counterpart. Although still in the development phase, Kaan has already aroused significant international interest, Saudi Arabia expressing its intention to acquire up to 100 planes. Deepen strategic links The proposed jet hunting collaboration arrives in the heels of A series of chords aimed at strengthening the cooperation of trade and defense between Jakarta and Ankara. SUBIANTO described Erdogan as a close friend and brother reflecting the growing relationship between the two nations, both members of the Islamic Cooperation Organization. Earlier this year, Indonesia has finalized an agreement to Acquire 60 bayraktar tb3 drones Turkey, improving its surveillance, recognition and precision accuracy capacities. He too approved the purchase Khan tactical ballistic missiles, making it the first international customer of the Turkish manufacturing weapons system.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thedefensepost.com/2025/04/14/indonesia-turkey-kaan-fighter-jet/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

