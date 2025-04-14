



Your support helps us tell the story

From reproductive rights to climate change in Big Tech, the independent is on the ground when history develops. Whether it is to investigate the finances of the Pro-Trump PAC of Elon Musk or to produce our latest documentary, “ The A Word '', which highlights American women who fight for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to analyze the facts of messaging.

At such a critical moment in American history, we need journalists on the ground. Your donation allows us to continue sending journalists to talk to both sides of history.

Independence is reliable by Americans in the whole political spectrum. And unlike many other quality media, we choose not to prevent Americans from our reports and analyzes with payment walls. We believe that quality journalism should be available for everyone, paid by those who can afford it.

Your support makes all the difference.

Donald Trump seemed to be awkwardly leaving Cheryl Hines suspended when she stretched her hand to shake hands in a UFC 314 match in Miami on Saturday (April 12).

The American president warmly welcomed Hness her husband, the secretary of health and social services Robert F Kennedy Jr, who stood directly next to her. But while Hines was preparing to shake hands, he passed straight ahead.

Hines, a star nominated from the Emmy Emmy, better known for his role in the successful sitcom, Curb Your Enthusiasm, could not hide her disappointment when she frowned, stretched her lower lip and turned to her husband in exasperation, which simply smiles.

Trump arrived at Miamis Kaseya Center on Saturday and made an appearance in a cage alongside his three grandchildren: Kai, 17, Donald J. Trump III, 16, and Spencer, 12

On his way, Trump stopped to salute the knowledge in the public, including RFK JR, the pair sharing a handshake and a brief hug.

Images of Trump giving Hines a cold shoulder have since become viral online, fans adding the sidewalk of your theme of enthusiasm to the clip.

A spectator wrote on X / Twitter: Cheryl Hines blew himself up for a handshake by President Trump is only missing the sidewalk themed music.

Another added: Trump simply blocked the RFKS woman feels like a scene out of the sidewalk, hysterical.

“Donald Trump Snubbing Cheryl Hines is literally a real life to brake your moment of enthusiasm, has sounded another.

One person said that the moment would have done for such a good episode of sidewalk.

During the event, Trump shakes the hand of supporters while others agitated his Maga Rouge cap.

After the event, the president said he thought that the standing ovation he had received during his headquarters at the sports arena was an indication that his administration “was doing a good job.

Donald Trump seemed to empty Cheryl Hines in a UFC match on Saturday (ESPN)

This occurs during a period of intense control for the president after having imposed the most steep American prices on imports in more than a century, which was nicknamed a major blow to the world economy by experts.

Speaking of the standing ovation he received for journalists accompanying him on the Air Force One, Trump said: That said we are doing a good job. If we don't do a good job, we would have the opposite.

The president watched Alexander Volkanovski recover his featherweight title, beating the Brazilian-Mexican fighter Diego Lopes for the vacant belt. Meanwhile, Paddy the Baddy Pimblett dominated Michael Chandler in the main slot machine, winning a TKO victory.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/arts-entertainment/tv/news/trump-rfk-jr-cheryl-hines-ufc-curb-your-enthusiasm-b2732692.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos