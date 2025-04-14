



Here is a question that rats in a bag never thought that he should talk about: David Frosty Frost, the conservative peer who has chopped negotiations by Boris Johnsons Brexit Deal and spent the years since blaming everyone, really the most popular public figure? It is, according to the Yougov probeers, who published their popularity classification of famous faces among the public for the first quarter of 2025. Frost, in 13th, is classified under Zara Tindall but above Queen Camilla, Bill Clinton and Angela Merkel.

It seems resolutely strange since the former whiskey-peddler who spent 10 months in the cabinet of Boris Johnsons is hardly a name likely to disturb the bookers of IM A celebrity brings me out of here! The Yougovs rankings become even stranger stranger in the list where the Britains 21st the most popular public figure, nesting one below Clinton but in front of Johnson, is Laura Trott, the secretary of education of the shadows. The bizarre classification means that, according to the sounder, Frost is the most popular and trott politician, although he is not even a familiar name in his own house, is the second most popular curator and the third most popular politician as a whole, below Frost and Nigel Farage. Would it eventually be that the two politicians share their name with a public figure that is both better known and loved? Frost shares his name with the legendary television host and journalist who died in 2013, while Laura Trott is the name of a young girl under which cyclist Laura Kenny won most of her Olympic medals, making her the most successful British female athlete in Olympic history. It seems more likely that the fact that the British public has a secret love story with a cres conservative peer and a ghost minister that few could choose in a police program. Which one is it, Yougov?

